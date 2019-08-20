The 36th annual Sioux County Historical Trek is scheduled for Sept. 7 and will visit the northwest corner of Sioux County and Lusk, Wyo., this year.
The Historical Treks tour various parts of Sioux County and the surrounding area each year, exploring local sites and history. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Sioux County Museum in Harrison with coffee and rolls.
Before the tour begins, there will be a short program describing the Common Corner of Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. On Sept. 6, 1869, 150 years ago, surveyor Oliver Chaffee and his crew erected a white limestone monument to mark the location, and on Sept. 6, 1989, professional surveyors from the region visited the original site and placed a plaque recognizing the original event. Road conditions have deteriorated, making it nearly impossible to visit the site in person.
After the program, those signing up for the tour will head to Lusk, Wyo., learning about Coffee Siding in Sioux County, and Van Tassell and Node, Wyo. While in Lusk, the tour will visit the Stagecoach Museum and stop for lunch at the Pizza Place. The tour will then continue to the Hat Creek Stage Station north of Lusk before returning to Harrison.
The tour will travel by bus, and the cost is $30 per person, plus lunch. Pre-registration is requested by calling 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175. Interested individuals may attend the Common Corner program at the museum without signing up for the full Historical Trek.