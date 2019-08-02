Six individuals or families were recognized for their contributions to Dawes County Sunday as part of county fair festivities.
The Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame, which marks 30 years this year, inducted three new members; other awards included a Pioneer Farm Award, the Extra Miler Award and a Conservation Award.
Inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame were Crawford couples Don Edelman and Samantha Dyer-Edelman and Tom and Emily Lemmon, along with Chadron's Dwain Soester. The Hawthorne family received an Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award for 100 years of continuous family farm ownership, while Bill Piercy received the fair's Extra Miler Award. Upper Niobrara White NRD presented Walt Montague with its Conservation Award for Forest Management.
The Edelman's moved to Crawford in 2012, operating the D&S Grocery Stores in Crawford and Harrison. They also help organize the annual Crawford Cattle Call, similar to the Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine.
"The Cattle Call was something others had visited about, and I just kind of took it and ran with it," Dyer-Edelman said. A native of the area, she works at Farm Credit Services and was heavily involved in Dawes County 4-H as a child. She follows in the footsteps of her parents, Mike and Bev Dyer, who were inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame in 2011 for their involvement with 4-H and the county fair.
She was quick to point out Sunday that many others help with the Crawford Cattle Call, which takes place each November.
"This event is not something I do alone. The community has whole-heartedly supported it."
The Lemmons also have relatives in the Ag Hall of Fame. Tom's parents, Calvin and Florence Lemmon, were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1994 for their work on the family ranch south of Whitney. Tom and Emily continue to ranch in Dawes County, and Tom served as superintendent of the Crawford Beef Show for 15 years. He also managed the Crawford Hereford Breeders bull show and sale for nine years and was part of the Dawes County Ag Society during the 1970s when the grandstands and Vetter Building were constructed. Both Tom and Emily served as 4-H leaders while their children were growing up, and Emily was part of the Dawes County 4-H Foundation.
Soester has worked as a hired man on area ranches, as a ranch manager, spent time breaking horses and custom combining crops, trucking cattle, gravel and hay, as well as collecting antique tractors and singing country music. His business, Timberline Trucking, started in 1980 and included hauling cows and calves to pastures and sale barns.
He also volunteered to haul cattle used for team penning at the Dawes County Fair and deliver market cattle to the packing houses after the livestock sale at the fair. His singing career has included stints at local ag banquets, county fairs, funerals and benefits.
The Hawthorne family is the only one to receive the Pioneer Farm Award this year for the family homestead west of Chadron on Deadhorse Creek. The operation was homesteaded in 1885 by Irving Slattery and sold to Charles and Ellen White in 1918. The farm has now seen five generations of family, and today consists of 3,000 acres running cattle and sheep and growing wheat, hay and millet.
Piercy received the Extra Miler Award for his efforts to make sure the Dawes County Fair runs smoothly. He has hauled cattle for the youth and ranch rodeos, built horse pens and more.
"I'm not much for volunteering, but if someone needs help I will help them. I'd just as soon stay in the background than be up front," he said.
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District recognized Walt Montague with its Conservation Award for Forest Management, noting that he has worked on thinning his property's forest on 150 acres since the fires of 2012. He also has re-forested portions of his land where appropriate in the Forest Stand Improvement program and will participate in thinning and fuel break treatments on another 465 acres.