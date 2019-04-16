{{featured_button_text}}
FBLA

Eighteen Chadron High FBLA students recently competed at the State Leadership Conference. Six qualified for the national event in Texas this summer. 

 Courtesy photo

Six Chadron High School students will advance to the national level in FBLA after per-forming well at the State Leadership Conference.

Eighteen Chadron High Students competed at the State Leadership Conference, which includes competitions, leadership workshops and state officer elections. Those who advanced to the National Leadership Conference will compete in San Antonio, Texas, June 28 through July 3.

National Leadership Conference Qualifiers 

Grace Sorenson, Mande Wollesen, Jameson Margetts - Emerging Business Issues - 2nd out of 21 Teams

Patrick Rust, Shawn Garvin - Management Information Systems - 3rd out of 10 teams

Micah Stouffer - Business Law - 4th out of 212 Students

Other Award Winners

Hospitality Management (57 Teams)

Micah Stouffer, Abby Gardner, Kennady Stack -

4th Place out of 57 teams

Kellie Waugh, Mande Wollensen, Grace Sorensen

- 7th Place out of 57 teams

Graphic Design (50 Teams)

Abby Gardner, Patrick Rust & Savanna Sayaloune

- Honorable Mention - Top 4%

Personal Finance (624 Students)

Micah Stouffer - Honorable Mention - Top 4%

E-Business (21 Teams)

Kennady Stack, Jameson Margetts & Charlotte

Toftum - 7th Place out 21 Teams

Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA

Kellie Waugh

American Enterprise Project (10 Teams)

Kellie Waugh, Lauren Collins, Jameson Margetts -

8th Place out of 10 Teams

Sweepstakes Award

Entire Chapter Award

Introduction to Public Speaking (27 Students)

Alexis Conboy - 6th Place out of 27 Students

Gold Seal Chapter Award

Entire Chapter Award

All State Quality Member

Kellie Waugh

Lauren Collins

Business Achievement Award - Future Level

Kellie Waugh

Business Achievement Award - Business Level

Lauren Collins

