Six Chadron High School students will advance to the national level in FBLA after per-forming well at the State Leadership Conference.
Eighteen Chadron High Students competed at the State Leadership Conference, which includes competitions, leadership workshops and state officer elections. Those who advanced to the National Leadership Conference will compete in San Antonio, Texas, June 28 through July 3.
National Leadership Conference Qualifiers
Grace Sorenson, Mande Wollesen, Jameson Margetts - Emerging Business Issues - 2nd out of 21 Teams
Patrick Rust, Shawn Garvin - Management Information Systems - 3rd out of 10 teams
Micah Stouffer - Business Law - 4th out of 212 Students
Other Award Winners
Hospitality Management (57 Teams)
Micah Stouffer, Abby Gardner, Kennady Stack -
4th Place out of 57 teams
Kellie Waugh, Mande Wollensen, Grace Sorensen
- 7th Place out of 57 teams
Graphic Design (50 Teams)
Abby Gardner, Patrick Rust & Savanna Sayaloune
- Honorable Mention - Top 4%
Personal Finance (624 Students)
Micah Stouffer - Honorable Mention - Top 4%
E-Business (21 Teams)
Kennady Stack, Jameson Margetts & Charlotte
Toftum - 7th Place out 21 Teams
Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA
Kellie Waugh
American Enterprise Project (10 Teams)
Kellie Waugh, Lauren Collins, Jameson Margetts -
8th Place out of 10 Teams
Sweepstakes Award
Entire Chapter Award
Introduction to Public Speaking (27 Students)
Alexis Conboy - 6th Place out of 27 Students
Gold Seal Chapter Award
Entire Chapter Award
All State Quality Member
Kellie Waugh
Lauren Collins
Business Achievement Award - Future Level
Kellie Waugh
Business Achievement Award - Business Level
Lauren Collins