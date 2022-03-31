Sleeping man arrested on drug felonies

During the early morning hours of March 30, Sgt. Chelsey Stolley was conducting checks of local businesses in Chadron, when she came upon a suspicious vehicle parked along side a business in the alley of the 200 block of Main Street.

Sgt. Stolley exited her patrol vehicle to see what was happening and came across a male in the driver’s seat, passed out. The driver’s side window was cracked and the sergeant could smell the odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle.

Stolley called for another officer to assist her, and after Officer Colin Deines responded to the scene she woke the driver and identified him as 33-year-old Allen D. Powley of Rogue River Oregon.

Stolley and Deines searched the vehicle and seized over 10 pounds of marijuana, including THC wax and hash. Also located during the search was approximately a gram of suspected heroin, residue amounts of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic bags. Powley was placed under arrest and transported to the Chadron Police Department.

Stolley applied for and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, and upon further search found and seized items related to the rental papers of the vehicle and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Powley was taken to the Chadron Community Hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking. Powley was charged with possession of marijuana over one pound, a Class IV felony; possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, a Class IIA felony; Class IV felonies of possession of heroin, possession of Oxycodone and possession of methamphetamine, and an infraction of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.00.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0