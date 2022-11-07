 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slots open for annual bell ringing campaign

Bell ringing captains include: Ron Grant, Roger Wess, Frances Gonzalez, Richard Ruff, Vicky Morford, Merle Morford and Deb Evans

 Courtesy Photo

The holiday bring plenty of traditions every year, one of them being the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, from the Monday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Slots are already open open for people to volunteer as ringers at Wal-Mart. Weekday time blocks are 2-4 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday blocks are 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., 12-2 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Christmas Eve blocks are 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

There is no ringing on Sundays.

Ninety percent of the money raised through the campaign stays in Dawes county to help people in times of emergency.

To sign up, go online to https://slotted.co/2022bellringing or to NCAP.info and find the penguin at the bottom of the page. Volunteers can also call 432-3393 and say, "I want to ring the bells!"

