A health scare inspired a Chadron woman to resume a lifelong passion for dance, and she’s invited others to join her.
Linda Kenney formed the Chadron Dance Club to share her love of dance with friends and the community at large. She fell in love with dancing as a child and taught professional ballroom dancing in Ohio for a time. As life continued, however, she danced less, at least until she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Facing surgery and 30 rounds of radiation, her doctor told her to do what she loves. She returned to dance.
“That was a big inspiration for me,” she said of the doctor’s encouragement to follow her passions.
She invited a few friends to join her and the Chadron Dance Club was born.
“I love it. We have so much fun,” said Lanelle Kant, who said even though she has “two left feet” it’s been a great experience learning the dance steps.
Donna Piercy also joined at Kenney’s invitation, saying the dance group is “stepping out of the box for her” as she has no previous dance experience. Still, she’s discovered it’s good exercise and has met new people.
The group, which numbers five women so far, recently performed at nursing homes in Hay Springs and Chadron. Each performance was unique, said member Dru Scholl. Kenney selects the music and does all of the choreography, teaching the rest of the dancers the steps at twice weekly practices at her home.
“Linda’s an artist,” Scholl said. She’s been dancing for about 25 years, taking it up after she retired from Chadron Middle School for the exercise.
“But I’ve found it fills something else inside of you, too,” she said. She and other members of the Chadron Dance Club also belong to another local dance group, the Step Sisters. Scholl said the Chadron Dance Club is a great group for beginning dancers. While Kenney must perform several different dances during a performance, the back-up dancers have a less challenging task as many of the steps they use are repeated.
During a recent performance in Chadron, the group danced to everything from a Glenn Miller medley and the 1979 hit “Gloria” to Rod Stewart’s “What a Wonderful World” and John Denver and Placido Domingo’s “Perhaps Love,” altering tempos throughout the set.
When “New Shoes” came on, Kenney, who had done a quick costume change, debuted her gold dancing shoes with light-up soles as the song touted the idea that a pair of new shoes can change a person’s outlook on life. Another costume change for “Pink Shoelaces” saw Kenney decked out in the tan shoes with pink shoelaces, a polka dot vest and a panama hat with a purple bandana, exactly as described in the song.
“We couldn’t do it without (Linda),” said member Carol Kreitinger. Kenney’s dedication to finding new songs and dance steps keep it interesting and enjoyable, she said, but the real joy for her is the opportunity to make others smile.
“For me it’s the outreach,” said Kreitinger, who joined the Step Sisters last year after seeing them perform at the Chadron Senior Center while she was volunteering there. Her involvement with that group inspired her to add the Chadron Dance Club to her schedule as well.
The opportunity to dance at nursing homes, senior centers and elsewhere “warms my heart,” she said.
The Chadron Dance Club is open to men and women of all ages and meets for practice every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Kenney at 308-207-5882 or lkenney@yahoo.com.
“We’d love to grow,” Kenney said.