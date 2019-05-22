NET will visit Chadron for the first time in three years this summer, and will premiere its newest documentary, “Small Town Cops,” May 29 at 6 p.m. at the CSC Student Center.
The documentary grew out of a recognition that many small town law enforcement agencies are being asked to handle situations they did not deal with 10-20 years ago, said director Bill Kelly. From conducting school shooting drills to addressing sophisticated drug and human trafficking, law enforcement officers in small towns now deal with much larger issues and require more advanced training.
“For this documentary, we end up profiling one city department and two county law enforcement agencies,” Kelly said. The show highlights the experiences of officers and what the public expects from their law enforcement.
“I think what’s most interesting at the same time there are all these new responsibilities and expectations, small town law enforcement has kept, has held on to, its connection to these communities they work in. In some ways, it is still a little bit of Mayberry at the same time that they are being asked to respond like big city departments in some instances,” Kelly said.
Local officers may, for example, still be in the habit of having coffee at the local coffee shop, but they also serve on regional planning committees or task forces.
“There’s a real balance between the two,” Kelly said.
Viewers, meanwhile, might be surprised at what it takes to become a law enforcement officer, regardless of how small the department is.
“I think for most viewers is the biggest surprise is the sophistication of the training that every law enforcement officer in the state is required to go through,” Kelly said.
The hour-long documentary screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Chadron Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey.
On the Road with NET will make stops in Chadron and Alliance May 29-30, with four separate events planned in Chadron over the course of those two days.
In addition to the “Small Town Cops” premiere, NET will be at the Bean Broker May 30 at 9 a.m. for a session of NET Town Talk. That will be followed at 11 a.m. with a How To: Video Streaming Workshop at the Chadron Senior Citizens’ Center, which will teach local residents how to use NET’s free video streaming services and NET Passport.
The final event in Chadron will be at 5 p.m. at the Chadron Public Library, where children will have the chance to meet Jet Propulsion from Ready Jet Go! and watch his new movie, “One Small Step.”
The single event in Alliance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, which will be the spot for a live taping of NET’s arts and entertainment radio show, “Friday LIVE.”
All events are free and open to the public.