Snow emergency declared for Chadron

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. until Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense. More information about the snow emergency routes is available on the City’s website at:

https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/227/Snow-Emergency-Routes

Please remain home through this coming winter storm as travel may become impossible until the storm has passed and crews have a chance to clear the roads and streets.

Chadron Public Schools has also declared there will be no school Tuesday, Dec. 13, in anticipation of the coming storm.

