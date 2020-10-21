Snow removal discussion continues for council

An idea being considered is to only plow the streets when the snow reaches a certain height, to minimize the impact of people’s driveways as well as maintenance on vehicles. King said even though the Street Department would be saving money, under the ordinance that money would instead go to the Police Department to monitor whether people are pushing snow into the streets.

“I don’t understand it,” King said. “It should be a full community thing, if we get a whole bunch of snow we clear it out, we get out city open again. Does it really matter on where the snow goes?”

Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt questioned what the goal is that they are trying to accomplish with the ordinance. “I can’t imagine there’s that much snow from residential side that is creating obstacles for city traffic,” he said, noting that there are exceptions such as parking lots in residential areas where it has to be piled up high. But for an average residential area, he said, “nobody has driveway big enough it’s going to create a huge drift in the middle of the street that’s going to cause issues any worse than what we deal with.”