Snow removal discussion continues for council

Monday night saw the second reading of several ordinances regarding the removal of snow, slush, mud ice and sleet from sidewalks and streets, during the Chadron City Council meeting.
While Ordinance 1416 — which establishes that residents have 24 hours after a storm ceases to remove snow from property — and Ordinance 1418 for ensuring fire hydrants, Fire and Rescue Department connections and fire protection system control valves remain free of snow were read without much discussion, it’s Ordinance 1417 that is sparking plenty of controversy at the meetings.
The controversial ordinance would amend Chapter 16, Article 3, Section 16-333 of the municipal code, and creates penalty for violating the section. Under the ordinance, the code states it is unlawful for property owners, lessees or occupants of property, or contractors, to shovel, plow or blow any snow from sidewalks, driveways or private property onto any street or alley in the city. Snow shall be entirely back of curb and at no time will be a sight obstruction at the intersection of any street or alley, or block any public sidewalk. Snow will not be pushed from curb line to curb line.
Discussion on the ordinance’s first reading two weeks ago largely focused on people pushing snow from their property back out onto streets after plows have come by.
At the most recent meeting, Victor King questioned what people could do with the snow rather than push it out into the street, and whether people would still be penalized if their neighbors’ put snow onto their property. It was later mentioned that it would be difficult to determine who is shoveling snow from their property onto others’ without somebody witnessing it.
An idea being considered is to only plow the streets when the snow reaches a certain height, to minimize the impact of people’s driveways as well as maintenance on vehicles. King said even though the Street Department would be saving money, under the ordinance that money would instead go to the Police Department to monitor whether people are pushing snow into the streets.
“I don’t understand it,” King said. “It should be a full community thing, if we get a whole bunch of snow we clear it out, we get out city open again. Does it really matter on where the snow goes?”
Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt questioned what the goal is that they are trying to accomplish with the ordinance. “I can’t imagine there’s that much snow from residential side that is creating obstacles for city traffic,” he said, noting that there are exceptions such as parking lots in residential areas where it has to be piled up high. But for an average residential area, he said, “nobody has driveway big enough it’s going to create a huge drift in the middle of the street that’s going to cause issues any worse than what we deal with.”
City Manager Greg Yanker noted people pushing the snow from their property to the middle of the streets after plows have been by does create an issue, and one that has to also be dealt with by neighbors. He noted there is no enforcement to prevent creating these issues, and the ordinance is an attempt to address that.
Jennifer Wallage suggested people be allowed to scoop piles on their property into the street when they reach a certain height, keeping scoped snow low to avoid street piles and helping the snow melt
Tony Price said it seems the council is on the right track and the whole point is to make sure snow is not an obstructions. However, he added it looks like they are trying to write some rules that might be unachievable.
Herb Petersen agreed that maybe the council was trying to make too many rules, “and a little common sense could help us a lot.” He also stressed the importance of being a good neighbor.
Former street superintendent Terry Birnbaum said there is an issue with people blowing and throwing snow back out onto the street after plows have gone by, as it gets compacted by vehicles and causes some frozen bumps in the road. Further, he said, when the plows come on the next snow it hits those bumps and goes in the direction the ice takes it.
Birnbaum said complaints about people cleaning up snow from their properties seems to be the drive behind this ordinance.
All three ordinances are up for third reading at the council’s Nov. 2 meeting. That meeting will also see third reading for Ordinance 1419,under which the city would adopt the 2018 International Building Code and International Residential Code.
In other action, the board approved Resolution 2020-85 to grant an underground sewer line/utility right of way easement in perpetuity, in the 200 block of North Maple. Janet Johnson said about 18 months ago it was discovered that a private sewer goes across city lots to the north, then connects to a sanitary sewer that runs perpendicular to North Maple. Johnson noted there are three lots to the north that have been optioned for purchase and development.
Property owner Alex Doescher was requesting the 15-foot utility easement come out of his home directly north, turn west and connect to the city sewer. Getting the current line out of the other lots will open them up for development.
Following a hearing during which there was no public comment, council approved Resolution 2020-86, to approve the One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Prior to approval of the resolution, Street Superintendent Wade Yada presented street improvement projects for the previous fiscal year. These included 200 block of West Ninth, the 600 block of West Fourth, 100 block of West Eighth, intersection of Sixth and King, and 200 block of West 10th, along with several alleys in the 100-500 blocks south of the railroad tracks and the 100-400 block north.
The One-Year Plan includes the 400 and 500 blocks of West Fourth and the intersection of Sixth and Mears, while the Six-Year Plan includes: North Main from First to Niobrara, and Niobrara to Norfolk; Sixth Street from Main to King, and Main to Chadron; Sixth Street from Cedar to Spruce; Seventh Street from Bordeaux to King; the 800 block of West Ninth, which would be new construction; East fifth from main to Bordeaux; East Sixth from Ann to Cedar; Beech Street from Third to Sixth; and curb and gutter on East Second from King to Shelton, and West Second from Mears to Morehead.
Resolution 2020-88 was approved for a $15,073.12 proposal from Mobius Communications Company for various security devices for city hall. This includes cameras and door access systems. Also approved were the specifications for a new 2020/21 mid-size police/special service package SUV for the Chadron Police Department. Lieutenant Rick Hickstein said the department would use what it could from the old vehicle in the new one.
A lien against the property at 721 Main was approved, and council also voted to allow a temporary waiver of rules and regulations to allow placement of United States flags and flowers at the graves of veterans in Greenwood Cemetery. This latter was done to allow teenager Preston Sharp of Redding, Calif.to place the decorations and continue his mission of honoring veterans at all 50 states throughout the year.
