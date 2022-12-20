Snow storm shuts down Chadron

Just over a week ago, the city got hit with the largest snowstorm seen in several years. Official reports from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo., were that the snowfall ranged from 18-24 inches, though the most consistent readings were on the upper end of that scale. Combined with the gusting winds, Chadron and the surrounding area saw massive drifting higher than 10 feet, effectively closing businesses, roads and homes.

Meteorologist Michael Natoli with the NWS office noted there is not an official snow observer for Chadron, though the office did receive plenty of reports from the area with two feet being the most consistent in terms of snow depth. As for the winds, Natoli said Tuesday and Wednesday saw speeds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts of 30-40 mph. On Thursday and Friday speeds were 40-50 miles per hour with gusts hitting the highest speeds of 58 mph at 4:40 a.m. Friday.

Of course, with the drought and fire conditions seen through the summer months, any moisture received would help for the 2023 season. Natoli said the moisture content reported was about 1.19” of liquid with the storm. Whether that all goes into the ground and makes an impact is questionable, however, as it could evaporate or sublimate if the ground’s too frozen to absorb it.

Unfortunately, the ground being too frozen to absorb moisture is almost guaranteed with this week’s sub-zero temperatures.

Ranchers in rural Chadron have not only themselves and their families to consider, but also their livestock. Dawes County Commissioner Jake Stewart had spoken to a few ranchers on Friday, emphasizing that he doesn’t speak for all area landowners as they all have specific issues with which they had to deal.

“Some have drifts going clear over their fence where animals are walking out. Some have issues with water, getting the water broke or getting the animals up to the water, some are having issues getting to the stack yard, getting hooked up to hay processors. It is just an absolute mess,” Stewart said.

The commissioner further added farmers and ranchers, for the most part, plan ahead by moving the animals closer and overfeeding them prior to the storm.

One of the biggest issues was simply finding a place to feed animals out of the wind, Stewart said.

As to clearing and widening the county roads, Stewart expected that work to continue through Tuesday, using two trucks with blades where the snow is especially thick so if one driver get stuck there’s no time wasted sending a truck to pull him or her out. Other times, he expected to be working with a loader and a blade, so the loader can push snow back off the side of the road.

County Road Superintendent Wade Yada issued a statement advising caution on county roads as conditions could change quickly. Stewart agreed, noting that there would be spots where it’s bare county road and it looks like a person could drive at 30 mph, but around the next corner is an impassable drift.

“It’s just so deceiving out there,” Stewart said. “The way the Pine Ridge is set up the wind hits from different directions. Sometimes we get a straight west wind, and the east-west roads are beautiful. It just blows right through. It doesn’t matter what direction of road; there’s drifts everywhere.”

One of the great things, Stewart said, is that most people have prepped for the storm and been very patient as the roads are cleared.

One of the more surprising aspects of the storm is the power stayed on for the majority of people. Grant Otten with Nebraska Public Power District stated the only outage reported was one impacting about 45 customers on the northeast side of Atkinson. The outage was the result of a tree falling into a power line due to the weather, and power was restored in less than 10 minutes.

Commissioner Stewart said Chadron was lucky, because the freezing mist that came in Monday night prior to the snow didn’t last long and put any more weight on the lines. “I can’t imagine having the power out for two or three days with this type of temperature and wind.”

The severe storm also created four consecutive snow days — Tuesday through Friday — for Chadron Public Schools and Chadron State College. However, it also means that the planned One School, One Book event at Chadron Middle School was cancelled to provide students necessary classroom time to finish the quarter. Friday’s winter commencement at the college was also cancelled.

Several athletic events, both at the public schools and the college, were cancelled or rescheduled. Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressel said the girls basketball teams were unable to participate in the end-of-season tournaments.

Chadron Intermediate Principal Tiffany Brown-Waldron stated, “Our winter NSCAS growth test is being affected. We were scheduled to take the ELA and Math mid-year assessments for Dec. 13th and 14th. Hopefully, all students will be able to finish the ELA assessment prior to break as we started it early on Dec. 12th, anticipating 1-2 snow days. Due to the extended weather conditions, we will now have to take the Math portion in January. This will impact the quality of data we were hoping to obtain for building-level instructional purposes.”

Chadron Primary Principal Libby Mack said, “I think the biggest impact of the storm in regards to the Primary School is two-fold. Clearly the loss of learning prior to a break is concerning; however, our biggest worry as educators is the meals we serve to students. We know at school when students receive free/reduced meals students are able to get both breakfast and lunch and with everything in town coming to a standstill we as adults worry about our students and meals.”

Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack said, “We've been able to reschedule some basketball games that were missed but unfortunately missed out on attending scheduled wrestling tournaments. We also rescheduled our winter choir concert to coincide with the band concert [Monday night].

“Being unable to get to town for five days, I relied on our Maintenance Director Josh Stadler for updates, pictures and videos each day as he and Charlie Marsh were our only two maintenance personnel that could get to the schools and keep up with snow removal efforts. They checked buildings daily to make sure heat was on since we often have issues with our HVAC systems. They also spent many hours each day moving snow to attempt to stay ahead on drifting.

“On Saturday, our sidewalks and lots were already mostly open and our biggest concern was kids walking up the drifts to sled off the roof of the high school.”

Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted a few snow days are built into the calendar each year, and in January the Administration Team will get together to evaluate hours and days in session. She is hopeful no more snow days will be needed.

Maintenance Director Stadler stated on Friday, “We were able to keep up and plow with the storm and wind as it came. Unfortunately the wind picked up pretty bad and caused some pretty substantial drifting in the last two days. We fortunately have a large snow blower for our bobcat and are able to blow the snow in areas that drift over. We also clear the windrows around the street with it as well.

“Around the schools we try and help clear the streets and aquatic center to make it easier for the city crews and the anticipation of parked cars for drop off and pickup. Due to the wind last night and today we experienced a lot of drifting over the areas we cleaned prior. We decided to not plow until the wind lets down and prep and repair our equipment instead. We make it a point to visit all of the schools multiple times and check that the heat is working.

“We also try and clear gas supply lines, vents, drain pipes, and fire hydrants. We also will move snow from areas in anticipation of it melting and refreezing across walks and playgrounds.

“We offer our help to the city if they need us but fortunately they have a great network of help in place. The biggest hindrance throughout the storm was cars driving and getting stuck and causing drifts when they are left. This slows down our already long process of a snow storm like this. We will always try and have the school ready for staff and students but much of the decision is based on the conditions throughout town and surrounding area. We want our community to be safe as they travel to and from the school grounds.”

As for the work done to clear Chadron roads, plows were out starting in the wee hours of last Tuesday morning. However, the storm proved to be too strong a force and plows were pulled later that afternoon as no progress was being made. It was a similar story Wednesday and Thursday, as snow began to taper off but the winds kept on, creating massive drifts quickly after roads opened.

Despite numerous warnings, many vehicles were seen driving and getting stuck around Chadron at this time. Others made use of the somewhat cleared streets by bundling up and walking them to get where they needed. Finally, on Friday, there was a light at the end of the snow tunnels. The clouds broke, vehicles were dug out and many Chadron businesses were able to open their doors again.

Street plowing brought together various departments, to keep the plows going 24/7. Interim City Manager and Utilities Superintendent Tom Menke said on Thursday, “I think they’ve handled it about as good as they can. There’s still a tremendous amount of work yet to do. The guys are doing a good job. The citizens are very patient and cooperative, and we appreciate that.”

Menke explained there were some different shifts being run to try and have people available for work during the off hours. Plows were out Wednesday night, more so for the wind, to keep things cleared so police and rescue units can get where they’re needed.

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and Chadron Police Department ran plows and pay loaders. Menke expressed great appreciation to both departments, as well as the Water Department, Parks Department and those in City Hall, for being available to run the machines.

Menke said SWANN helped as well. As they were not running their trucks, they offered the vehicles and drivers to help move the snow off the streets.

“It’s a group effort from a lot of people,” Menke said, “and the staff has been doing a great job.”

Similarly, neighbors helped each other by digging out vehicles, clearing walks and driveways, and providing rides.

“People have been really helpful and cooperative,” Menke said. “I’ve heard many comments from neighbors helping neighbors, making sure everybody is okay. You appreciate how much a small town like this really helps out. It’s amazing how it happens.” He observed college students at 10th and Main helping push out a stuck vehicle, and police officers digging people out. “It’s great when people are willing to do that. As long as people have a little patience and realize we’re in the same boat, we’ll get through this.”

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Branden Martens said the department had several “normal” calls, though visibility was difficult. The City of Chadron was able to provide a dump/plow truck to help guide them around. Dawes County was also available, and remains available as county roads continue to experience issues, to guide outside city limits and clear out around Chadron Community Hospital.

There wasn’t anything extremely urgent in the calls, Martens said, but there was something of a “rescue mission” south of Chadron. The CVFD utilized resources to get as far as they could, then tied in with Shane Cullan.

Cullan used a large four-wheel drive tractor, driving through many of his own fields to get past the highway drifts and reach the stranded people, who were loaded into the tractor and brought to emergency personnel on the highway.

Members of the CVFD helped run plows, Martens said, and helped get mechanics to the City Street Shop to work on machines that had broken down so others could continue plowing.

“It’s been a big joint team effort,” Martens said.

With regard to the response by law enforcement, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey said the storm was a drain on the department’s personnel and resources, as they handled a high volume of calls for assistance.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein said crime during the storm actually decreased, though call volumes were a little higher than the previous week. “From Tuesday to Saturday, we assisted 63 vehicles being stuck or needing assistance in the snow,” Hickstein said, though that number increased by at least one as schools opened up Monday morning. “We also provided 13 different rides for people either to work or to home or because they were out in the cold. The increase in calls was due to the massive influx of motorists needing assistance. An impressive stat was there were only 4 accidents reported in town during the snow event.”

The amount of snow also caused last week’s snow emergency to extend until noon yesterday, or until all snow in the streets was removed. When a snow emergency is declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes.

At the state level, Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation. The proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.

“Nebraskans in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska have been dealing with strong winter storm conditions since Tuesday. It’s threatened to cut off our rural hospital patients, health care workers, and anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas,” said Governor Ricketts. “This emergency proclamation will aid them in their efforts as they work to keep their communities safe.”