Solar electric workshop on Wednesday

A workshop regarding solar electric for farms, homes and businesses is set for Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3-5 p.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds 4-H Building.

This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will review the function, feasibility, and economic return of solar electric systems for farms, homes, and businesses. Each solar installation is unique, and individuals have their own reasons for exploring solar installations.

This workshop will help people decide if solar is right for them, by learning about how systems work, safety, the value of electricity, value of incentives, and how to evaluate quotes from installers. The workshop speaker will be Nebraska Extension Educator, F. John Hay, who has 10 years’ experience doing solar economic analysis and installed solar at his home in 2017.

The workshop is $10, and registration can be done online at https://go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022. For more information, email Jhay2@unl.edu