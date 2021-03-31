Soloists win Stars of Tomorrow’s top honors

Soloists won top honors during the Chadron Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow program Sunday afternoon in the Chadron High School auditorium.

Chadron High School junior Sophia Oladimeji won top honors in Division 4 with her acapella vocal solo, “She Used to be Mine,” from the musical, Waitress, while Cody Holmgren, a home-schooled sixth grader from the Crawford area, won Division 2 with a piano solo, “Toccata in F Minor” by Robert Vandall.

Holmgren’s piano teacher is his grandmother, Mimi Norman.

Although the program drew 10 entries, there were none in Divisions 1 and 3.

Oladimeji is now eligible to represent Chadron in the District Stars of Tomorrow competition later this spring.

Second place in Division 4 went to a dance group comprised of Katie Cook, Claire Fox, Alyssa Stephens, Allison Taylor and Sara Carrick that performed “Shake.” Fox, Stephens and Taylor also formed a jazz dance trio that presented “Me Without You,” that earned third place.

Second place in Division 2 went to Lillian Johndreau, who gave an original reading called “Three, Two, One, Go.” She is a home-schooled sixth grader from Chadron. Third place in Division 2 went to Allison Taylor, who did a gymnastics routine.