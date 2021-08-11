Southern announces “perfect” first month

Southern Airways Express announced last Wednesday that it completed every scheduled July flight to and from Chadron -- its first full calendar month as the airline serving the airport.

In July, Southern flew 537 passengers to and from Chadron on 106 flights. This is the highest number of passengers since January of 2020.

“It’s great to see so many folks take advantage of our easy connection to Denver in just our first month of service,” said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways.

This past spring, Southern was awarded the Essential Air Service contract to provide Chadron with 18 weekly flights to Denver on King Air Super 200 aircraft. Those aircraft are expected to be delivered in the next 60 days. Until that time, Southern is operating the flights on its newly-renovated Cessna 208 Grand Caravans. Upon delivery of the new aircraft, the flight time between Chadron and Denver will be cut by 20-25 minutes. Fares will remain the same.