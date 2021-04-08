 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern new air service provider

Southern new air service provider

{{featured_button_text}}
southern

The U.S. Dept of Transportation has awarded a two-year Essential Air Service subsidy contract for the Chadron-Denver route to Southern Airways.

Chadron City Council approved recommending the airline to the DOT at its Feb. 1 meeting.

South Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari said the airline would like to start providing service to Chadron as close as possible to the planned June 1 date, but the logistics are still being worked out and they want to make sure they are properly resourced for their opener.

More information will be available later this morning.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Chadron man killed in accident

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is invetigating  a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several oth…

Theater reopening this weekend
News

Theater reopening this weekend

When the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Chadron more than a year ago, it closed down the majority of businesses in town. As the months w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News