Southern new air service provider

The U.S. Dept of Transportation has awarded a two-year Essential Air Service subsidy contract for the Chadron-Denver route to Southern Airways.
Chadron City Council approved recommending the airline to the DOT at its Feb. 1 meeting.
South Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari said the airline would like to start providing service to Chadron as close as possible to the planned June 1 date, but the logistics are still being worked out and they want to make sure they are properly resourced for their opener.
More information will be available later this morning.