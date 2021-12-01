Speaker to present on MMIW

Are you aware of the violence in the nation against Indigenous women? It has its own title: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women or MMIW.

According to an extensive study in 2016 by the Urban Indian Health Institute, Nebraska has the seventh highest number of MMIW cases. A majority of these cases are from urban areas, not reservations. Indigenous women and girls are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than women of other ethnicities. Four out of five Indigenous women have experienced violence, while more than half have experienced sexual violence.

Lily Mendoza will be speaking at the CSC Mari Sandoz Center on Wednesday, December 8at 7 p.m. about this epidemic. Mendoza is the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society (RRSS) in Rapid City and will be accompanied by Darla Black, the spiritual leader of the organization.

Mendoza works with MMIW families, law enforcement and community members to support families as they struggle with the missing or murder of their loved ones. She is also the owner of a Rapid City business where she hosts the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Children and Two-Spirited Center for Healing, Prayer and Remembrance.

Red dresses, listing the names of MMIW, are hung in the Center for Healing. One of the names pinned on a red dress is that of Richynda Roubideaux from Mission, SD. In 1997, 11 year-old Roubideaux was given permission to go to a friend’s birthday party and spend the night. When she did not return the next morning, her mother Elizabeth went searching for her daughter.

Eventually, the tribal chairman organized a search party. Roubideaux’s body was finally found, partially clothed, raped and murdered. To this day, no one has been arrested for this crime.

On Dec. 8, Mendoza will share the history of and current statistics for the MMIW. She’ll speak about the Red Dress movement, explain the meaning behind the symbolic “red hand”, and discuss how human trafficking relates to MMIW. Most importantly, she will share how people can take action locally to address this problem.

This presentation is sponsored by the CSC Native American Club and the Social Justice Club of CHS. For more information, contact Cheryl Welch, loswelchitos@gmail.com, or Celeste Lee, 308-430-2192

