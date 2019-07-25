Besides three inductions into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon, three special awards will be presented.
The Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award will go to the Hawthorne family. The award is sponsored by the AKSARBEN Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau. It goes to families who have owned the property continuously for at least 100 years.
The land, located 7.5 miles west of Chadron on Deadhorse Creek, was homesteaded in 1885 by the Irving Slattery family and was sold to Charles and Ellen White in 1918. The Whites had two sons. Ralph and his wife Gladys and William and his wife Alice acquired the farm in 1936.
William and Alice eventually purchased Ralph and Gladys’s share. In 1978, William and Alice’s daughter, Nellie, and her husband, Robert Hawthorne, became the owners. In 1992, the property was passed on to Robert and Nellie’s sons and their wives. They are Bob and Judy and Bill and Ava.
The Hawthornes use the 3,000-acre farm/ranch to run cattle and sheep and produce wheat, hay and a small amount of millet.
Bill and Bob were outstanding 4-H club members, as were their children. Bob and Judy’s offspring are Scott and Susan. Bill and Ava’s children are Angie, Brian and Laura. They were the fifth generation of the family to live on the land.
Bill Piercy of Chadron is receiving the Extra Miler Award that is given by the Dawes County Ag Society (Fair Board) to someone who goes above and beyond to make things click at the fair.
“He’s always ready and willing to help out,” said Travis Nitsch, an ag society board member. “Whatever needs done, he’ll do it. He’s always raring to go. It’s not just at the county fair. He helps the whole community. I know he used his Allis-Chalmers tractor to plow a lot of snow this past winter.”
One of Piercy’s major contributions over the years has been using his truck or a trailer pulled by his pickup to haul cattle for the Youth Rodeo and the Ranch Rodeo at the fair. The last two years he’s gone as far as Kilgore to fetch the livestock and then takes them back, all without any compensation.
Fort Robinson is another destination when more cattle are needed.
About five years ago, Piercy also helped Nitsch build several horse pens at the fairgrounds. The pens are particularly useful during the Chadron State College rodeo.
Piercy, who grew up on ranch in Cherry County and was a rodeo rough stock rider and bullfighter his younger days, owned a hardware store on Chadron’s Main Street for 21 years. After selling the store in 1999, he bought a truck and hauled cattle for the next 16 years. He’s supposedly retired now, but that doesn’t stop him from volunteering and doing good deeds.
Piercy’s wife, Donna, taught fourth graders in the Chadron Schools for 43 years before retiring in 2016. She loves to ride along when he hauls cattle or makes runs to area towns to pick up or deliver parts or feed for friends and neighbors.
Also being honored at the county fair on Sunday is Walt Montague of Chadron. He’s receiving the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District Conservation Award for Forest Management.
In 2012, much, if not all, of the Montagues’ property in the Deadhorse community was damaged by wild fires. Since then, while working with the Nebraska Forest Service, he has completed forest thinning projects on approximately 150 acres. The work focused on removing dead and dying burned timber as well as re-establishing roads for future wild fire management.
In addition, Montague wanted to further enhance the property by reforesting portions of the land with Ponderosa Pine seedlings. Therefore, he entered into another Forest Stand Improvement program with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It will involve additional thinning and fuel break treatment of another 465 acres.