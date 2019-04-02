Try 3 months for $3
Special Olympics Basketball

The Chadron Special Olympics basketball participants are, front row, from left, Jake Hanks, Ben Fistler, Paul Kruger, Russell Moore, Tianna Rose, George Jensen; back row, Coach Kaity Williams, Jess Straw, Coach Jarod Nicholson, Dakota Curley, Bastian Barnes, Robbie Straw, Kevin Stackhouse, Coach Seth McMillan, Coach Brennan Miller, Jesse Demicell.

 Courtesy photo

The Chadron Area Special Olympics team traveled to Scottsbluff March 16 for their regional basketball. Thirteen athletes competed that day. They competed against teams from Scottsbluff and Alliance in 3 on 3, 5 on 5, and individual skills.

The following are the results of the competition:

George Jensen –1st in individual skills

Charles Richards – 1st in individual skills

Kevin Stackhouse –2nd in individual skills

Jesse Demicell – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Jess Straw – 1st in individual skills

Robbie Straw – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Dakota Curley – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Ben Fistler – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Tia Rose – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Jake Hanks – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Bastian Barnes – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Paul Kruger – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball

Russell Moore – 1st on 3 on 3 basketball

The team traveled March 30-31 to Lincoln for the state basketball tournament on Saturday and the bowling on Sunday.

On April 6, the Chadron Area Special Olympics will host the Western Regional swim meet at the Aquatics Center in the morning beginning on 9 and the Western Regional track meet at the PAC center beginning at 1. Volunteers are needed to help with the running of both events. If you are interested on helping, you can come to either or both events and check in by 8:30 for the swimming and 12:30 for track. You will have a great time helping these athletes have a fun day.

