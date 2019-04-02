The Chadron Area Special Olympics team traveled to Scottsbluff March 16 for their regional basketball. Thirteen athletes competed that day. They competed against teams from Scottsbluff and Alliance in 3 on 3, 5 on 5, and individual skills.
The following are the results of the competition:
George Jensen –1st in individual skills
Charles Richards – 1st in individual skills
Kevin Stackhouse –2nd in individual skills
Jesse Demicell – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Jess Straw – 1st in individual skills
Robbie Straw – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Dakota Curley – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Ben Fistler – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Tia Rose – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Jake Hanks – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Bastian Barnes – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Paul Kruger – 1st in 3 on 3 basketball
Russell Moore – 1st on 3 on 3 basketball
The team traveled March 30-31 to Lincoln for the state basketball tournament on Saturday and the bowling on Sunday.
On April 6, the Chadron Area Special Olympics will host the Western Regional swim meet at the Aquatics Center in the morning beginning on 9 and the Western Regional track meet at the PAC center beginning at 1. Volunteers are needed to help with the running of both events. If you are interested on helping, you can come to either or both events and check in by 8:30 for the swimming and 12:30 for track. You will have a great time helping these athletes have a fun day.