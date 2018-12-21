Try 1 month for 99¢
Special Olympics

The Chadron Special Olympics team ended its year at a bowling tournament in Sidney. Pictured, are, front row, from left,  Jason Bradt, Lenny Ross, Raymond Torres, Russell Moore, Paul Kruger, Colleen Barnes; middle row, Robbie Straw, Kevin Stackouse, Bastian Barnes, Tianna Rose, George Jensen, Tabby Shelby, Ben Fistler; back row, Coach Brennen Miller, Coach Jarod Nicholson, Jesse Demicell, Terrell White, Jess Straw, Mike Burmester, Coach Seth McMillen, Coach Kortney Kronhofman.

 Courtesy photo

The Chadron Area Special Olympics team competed in the last event for the year by traveling to Sidney for the area bowling tournament Dec. 8.

The team competed against teams from Alliance, Sidney, Chase County Imperial, Tri-County Ogallala, and Scottsbluff. It was a very successful day, and the team competed well.

The following are the results:

Colleen Barnes 1st

Tianna Rose 2nd

Tabitha Shelby 3rd

Lenny Ross 1st

Michael Burmester 4th

Jason Bradt 4th

Jess Straw 3rd

Ben Fistler 2nd

Kevin Stackhouse 1st

Paul Kruger 2nd

Raymond Torres 1st

George Jensen 2nd

Terrell White 4th

Robbie Straw 3rd

Russell Moore 1st

Bastian Barnes 2nd

Jesse Demicell 3rd

The team is looking forward to 2019.

The Chadron Special Olympics Team will host its second annual Polar Plunge Feb. 23, 2019, at Hilltop Lanes. The Polar Plunge is the main fundraiser for the team. For information or how you can participate in the plunge to help our team contact Melissa Nicholson at 308-368-8378 or manicholson15@yahoo.com

The team’s next competition will be basketball March 16, 2019, in Scottsbluff. Team members are practicing basketball, powerlifting and swimming. For information on how you can be an athlete or volunteer contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or 970-629-2689.

