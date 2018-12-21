The Chadron Area Special Olympics team competed in the last event for the year by traveling to Sidney for the area bowling tournament Dec. 8.
The team competed against teams from Alliance, Sidney, Chase County Imperial, Tri-County Ogallala, and Scottsbluff. It was a very successful day, and the team competed well.
The following are the results:
Colleen Barnes 1st
Tianna Rose 2nd
Tabitha Shelby 3rd
Lenny Ross 1st
Michael Burmester 4th
Jason Bradt 4th
Jess Straw 3rd
Ben Fistler 2nd
Kevin Stackhouse 1st
Paul Kruger 2nd
Raymond Torres 1st
George Jensen 2nd
Terrell White 4th
Robbie Straw 3rd
Russell Moore 1st
Bastian Barnes 2nd
Jesse Demicell 3rd
The team is looking forward to 2019.
The Chadron Special Olympics Team will host its second annual Polar Plunge Feb. 23, 2019, at Hilltop Lanes. The Polar Plunge is the main fundraiser for the team. For information or how you can participate in the plunge to help our team contact Melissa Nicholson at 308-368-8378 or manicholson15@yahoo.com
The team’s next competition will be basketball March 16, 2019, in Scottsbluff. Team members are practicing basketball, powerlifting and swimming. For information on how you can be an athlete or volunteer contact Connie Moore at crmoor4@gmail.com or 970-629-2689.