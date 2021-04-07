Specialist arrives after pandemic kept him in Argentina

Dr. Pablo Loza’s arrival in Scottsbluff around the end of February to assume his new position as feedlot management and nutrition specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Feedlot marked the beginning of his career in Nebraska Panhandle, and also the end of an epic journey.

Loza’s trip from his home in Argentina required 29 hours and four flights. It followed a 10-month-long, work-from-home arrangement 5,635 miles removed from an office he hadn’t had a chance to occupy, since he was new on the job.

Loza was appointed to the feedlot position in February 2020, scheduled to join the faculty of the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center on May 1, 2020. But before he could relocate to the United States from his home near the city of Cordoba, the COVID pandemic shut down international travel, public gatherings, face-to-face business, and many other facets of life.

Travel has been gradually opening up. But Loza was prohibited from entering the United States by restrictions on work visas in the United States imposed last year by the federal government. Specifically, Loza was affected by a ban on H-1B work visas for highly trained specialty occupations.