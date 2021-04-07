Specialist arrives after pandemic kept him in Argentina

Dr. Pablo Loza’s arrival in Scottsbluff around the end of February to assume his new position as feedlot management and nutrition specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Feedlot marked the beginning of his career in Nebraska Panhandle, and also the end of an epic journey.
Loza’s trip from his home in Argentina required 29 hours and four flights. It followed a 10-month-long, work-from-home arrangement 5,635 miles removed from an office he hadn’t had a chance to occupy, since he was new on the job.
Loza was appointed to the feedlot position in February 2020, scheduled to join the faculty of the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center on May 1, 2020. But before he could relocate to the United States from his home near the city of Cordoba, the COVID pandemic shut down international travel, public gatherings, face-to-face business, and many other facets of life.
Travel has been gradually opening up. But Loza was prohibited from entering the United States by restrictions on work visas in the United States imposed last year by the federal government. Specifically, Loza was affected by a ban on H-1B work visas for highly trained specialty occupations.
He and UNL officials looked for opportunities to obtain an exception to the visa ban. He was granted an interview at the American Embassy in September, postponed to December, then to early January, and then to late January, when he was granted a national-interest exception because his research involved the disruption to the food supply caused by the loss of some feed rations consumed by cattle in feedlots.
Working from an apartment in Cordoba, Argentina, Loza has been busy since last May laying the foundation of his research and extension program in Scottsbluff. Using email and Zoom, he has been able to build relationships with his research crew already on the ground and faculty colleagues at the Panhandle Center. He has conversed on the computer screen with local feedlot operators, colleagues in Scottsbluff, fellow faculty in the Animal Science Department on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and others, such as potential funding sources in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And he has conducted a research trial.
Last June Loza met online with Panhandle feedlot operators, as well as retired UNL Beef Specialist Ivan Rush and now-retired Panhandle Research and Extension Director Jack Whittier. The purpose of the meeting was to find out what the feedlot operators’ needs were and to initiate research projects. An immediate, obvious research need was to track how the performance of feedlot cattle was affected by the disruption in distillers grains, a corn byproduct from ethanol plants, which is an important part of cattle rations.
The disruption was expected to be brief – several weeks – but ethanol production remained curtailed as the pandemic surged, then surged again. Loza completed the research trial, and credits the work of the feedlot’s technical crew, including Nabor Guzman and Josh Buttle, and the help of two faculty colleagues, Karla Wilke, Cow-Calf and Range Management Specialist at the Panhandle Center, and Galen Erickson, UNL Beef Feedlot Extension Specialist in Lincoln.
The trial was finished in late November, and it will be published in Nebraska Extension’s next annual Beef Report.
Leading a research project from thousands of miles away “was a really interesting time. It was the first time I conducted research over the phone and so far away,” Loza said.
There were other adjustments, as well. Loza has studied and worked in the United States - he received a Ph.D. from UNL in 2008 in ruminant nutrition, a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from Colorado State University, in addition to his degree in agricultural engineering from the National University of Cordoba. He has conducted research in Nebraska, Colorado and Louisiana.
But he had been working in Argentina for about a decade prior to his UNL appointment. That meant using the metric system and speaking in Spanish full-time. “That’s an adjustment that was interesting.”
He had to adjust to opposite season of weather, as well. In Nebraska, winter is nearly over. But in the southern hemisphere, in Argentina, it’s still summer. Through the past four seasons, Loza has needed to constantly remember that the research feedlot was in the opposite season from the one outside his apartment window.
“We all learned quite a lot doing things that way. Hopefully we’re going to go to a more normal way to operate.” He adds, “We are much better off than a year ago.”