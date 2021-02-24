Speech team season wrapping up

The Chadron Speech Team’s season will be coming to a close in the coming weeks, with Districts set for March 6 in Gothenburg and State March 18 in Kearney
Coach Terran Honerkamp said the team is doing fantastic this season, and one of their specialties is Oral Interpretation of Drama, in which a five-person team competes. The senior team is doing very well, he added, and also commended senior Lateisha Ngoi and junior Brendilou Armstrong for the work they’ve put into their pieces.
There were not many freshmen joining the team this year, Honerkamp said, though COVID-19 might have deterred some students from joining, due to safety concerns. Total team numbers have fluctuated through the season, he said, as they started with 30-35 students and are now looking at about 25. Still he said, it’s a lot of work for not o0nly the students but also him and assistant coach Kim Nesheim.
For those who would like to help, he said, there is always a need for judges during the home meets. The most important thing when judging, he added, is to be attentive and inquisitive when the students are presenting.
Results from this past season include:
Competitor; Place; Event; Division
Alliance Invitational Results
Aidan Dressel, Blaine Tewahade, Emma Witte and Thomas Kaus;; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Alexis Conboy; 1; Poetry Interpretation; Varsity
Teisha Ngoi; 1; Serious Prose; Varsity
Naomie Elliott; 2; Humorous Prose; Varsity
Hannah Walker; 4; Informative Speaking; Varsity
Gracie Jones; 5; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Hannah Walker; 6; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Jameson Margetts; 6; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Chadron Invitational Results
Alexis Conboy; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity
Elizabeth Harrison and Hannah Walker; 1; Improv Duet; Varsity
Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones , Jameson Margetts, Lateisha Ngoi and Maddi Pelton; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Lateisha Ngoi; 1; Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose; Varsity
Blaine Tewahade and Jayrah Ngoi; 2; Improv Duet; Varsity
Kayley Galbraith; 2; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 2; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Elizabeth Harrison; 3; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity
Hannah Walker; 3; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Jameson Margetts; 3; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 3; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Gracie Jones; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton; 5; Duet Acting; Varsity
Ayla Kephart; 6; Informative Speaking; Varsity
Ember Diers; 6; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity
Gordon-Rushville Invitational Results
Brendilou Armstrong; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity
Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton; 3; Duet Acting; Varsity
Elizabeth Harrison; 4; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity
Kayley Galbraith; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 5; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Emma Witte; 6; Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose; Varsity
Jameson Margetts; 6; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Scottsbluff High School Invitational Results
Brendilou Armstrong; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity
Alexis Conboy; 2; POI/Prose; Varsity
Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones , Jameson Margetts, Maddi Pelton and Teisha Ngoi; 2; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 3; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Cassie Nesheim; 4; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Hannah Walker; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity
Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 4; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity
Naomie Elliott; 4; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity
Hannah Walker; 5; Informative Speaking; Varsity
Jameson Margetts; 5; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity
Elizabeth Harrison; 6; Informative Speaking; Varsity