Speech team season wrapping up

The Chadron Speech Team’s season will be coming to a close in the coming weeks, with Districts set for March 6 in Gothenburg and State March 18 in Kearney

Coach Terran Honerkamp said the team is doing fantastic this season, and one of their specialties is Oral Interpretation of Drama, in which a five-person team competes. The senior team is doing very well, he added, and also commended senior Lateisha Ngoi and junior Brendilou Armstrong for the work they’ve put into their pieces.

There were not many freshmen joining the team this year, Honerkamp said, though COVID-19 might have deterred some students from joining, due to safety concerns. Total team numbers have fluctuated through the season, he said, as they started with 30-35 students and are now looking at about 25. Still he said, it’s a lot of work for not o0nly the students but also him and assistant coach Kim Nesheim.

For those who would like to help, he said, there is always a need for judges during the home meets. The most important thing when judging, he added, is to be attentive and inquisitive when the students are presenting.

Results from this past season include:

Competitor; Place; Event; Division

Alliance Invitational Results

Aidan Dressel, Blaine Tewahade, Emma Witte and Thomas Kaus;; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Alexis Conboy; 1; Poetry Interpretation; Varsity

Teisha Ngoi; 1; Serious Prose; Varsity

Naomie Elliott; 2; Humorous Prose; Varsity

Hannah Walker; 4; Informative Speaking; Varsity

Gracie Jones; 5; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Hannah Walker; 6; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Jameson Margetts; 6; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Chadron Invitational Results

Alexis Conboy; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity

Elizabeth Harrison and Hannah Walker; 1; Improv Duet; Varsity

Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones , Jameson Margetts, Lateisha Ngoi and Maddi Pelton; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Lateisha Ngoi; 1; Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose; Varsity

Blaine Tewahade and Jayrah Ngoi; 2; Improv Duet; Varsity

Kayley Galbraith; 2; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 2; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Elizabeth Harrison; 3; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity

Hannah Walker; 3; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Jameson Margetts; 3; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 3; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Gracie Jones; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton; 5; Duet Acting; Varsity

Ayla Kephart; 6; Informative Speaking; Varsity

Ember Diers; 6; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity

Gordon-Rushville Invitational Results

Brendilou Armstrong; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity

Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 1; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton; 3; Duet Acting; Varsity

Elizabeth Harrison; 4; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity

Kayley Galbraith; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 5; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Emma Witte; 6; Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose; Varsity

Jameson Margetts; 6; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Scottsbluff High School Invitational Results

Brendilou Armstrong; 1; Oral Interpretation of Poetry; Varsity

Alexis Conboy; 2; POI/Prose; Varsity

Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones , Jameson Margetts, Maddi Pelton and Teisha Ngoi; 2; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Jamie McKinnon, Kelton Burbach, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl and Spencer Blundell; 3; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Cassie Nesheim; 4; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Hannah Walker; 4; Persuasive Speaking; Varsity

Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; 4; Oral Interpretation of Drama; Varsity

Naomie Elliott; 4; Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose; Varsity

Hannah Walker; 5; Informative Speaking; Varsity

Jameson Margetts; 5; Extemporaneous Speaking; Varsity

Elizabeth Harrison; 6; Informative Speaking; Varsity

