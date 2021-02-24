Speech team season wrapping up

The Chadron Speech Team’s season will be coming to a close in the coming weeks, with Districts set for March 6 in Gothenburg and State March 18 in Kearney

Coach Terran Honerkamp said the team is doing fantastic this season, and one of their specialties is Oral Interpretation of Drama, in which a five-person team competes. The senior team is doing very well, he added, and also commended senior Lateisha Ngoi and junior Brendilou Armstrong for the work they’ve put into their pieces.

There were not many freshmen joining the team this year, Honerkamp said, though COVID-19 might have deterred some students from joining, due to safety concerns. Total team numbers have fluctuated through the season, he said, as they started with 30-35 students and are now looking at about 25. Still he said, it’s a lot of work for not o0nly the students but also him and assistant coach Kim Nesheim.

For those who would like to help, he said, there is always a need for judges during the home meets. The most important thing when judging, he added, is to be attentive and inquisitive when the students are presenting.

Results from this past season include:

Competitor; Place; Event; Division

Alliance Invitational Results