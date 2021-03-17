Spring musical opens this weekend

If the musical performed at Chadron High School this year seems a bit familiar, there’s a reason. Created by Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods” brings together characters from classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood”, “Jack and the Beanstalk”, “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella. Through the course of the production, the well-known stories take a different turn as the traditional boundaries between their narratives become a bit blurred.

Director Wendy Rhoads said things are coming along really well, though there were some changes that had to be made due to other extracurricular activities. Prior to the winter holiday break Rhoads cast the show so students could prepare for their parts and be ready for first practice when they returned. Rhoads further explained that, due to copyright laws, schools are only allowed materials such as librettos — the scripts and score — for eight weeks before they have to be returned to offices in New York. This would’ve set the show for the first weekend in March. Due to COVID-19, extensions on materials were granted and opening night is set for this Friday, March 19.

The students have been hard at work since January, Rhoads said. A famous theater rule, she said, is there is one hour of rehearsal for every minute of time on stage, and she sticks to a fairly rigid schedule.