Jesse Manibusan

Jesse Manibusan will present a special mission at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron Sept. 21-23, including a concert Sept. 22 that is open to the public. 

The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron will host a special mission featuring Jesse Manibusan Sept. 21-23.

Manibusan is a composer, singer, catechist, humorist and evangelizer who shares his love of Christ and the call to live out the baptism in every aspect of life. He holds a master’s degree in multicultural ministries from the Franciscan School of Theology in California. His song, “Open My Eyes,” from his third album, “Power of Peace,” appears in Catholic and Protestant hymnals around the world and has been translated into several languages. He has collaborated with Santiago Fernandez on a bilingual collection and with Ken Canedo on the “Love Never Fails” collection.

The full schedule for the mission is as follows:

Sept. 21

5:30 p.m. – Mass with music by Manibusan

Sept. 22

9 a.m. – Mass with music by Manibusan

10:15 a.m. – Sessions for anyone that makes the parish GO!

Noon – Singing and learning with music ministers, lunch provided

3 p.m. – Community concert, open to the public

7 p.m. – Gathering with Manibusan at Newman House

Sept. 23

Music sessions at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities

