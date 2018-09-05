The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church has several activities planned for September that are open to different members of the public.
“The Dating Project”
The Newman Club at Chadron State College is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “The Dating Project” tonight, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. at the CSC Student Center. The event is open to all CSC students. The event may include informal conversations about the themes presented in the documentary.
“The Dating Project” was released earlier this year and follows five individuals, chronicling their thoughts on dating. The film features two college students, two career women and a man in his 40s. The inspiration for the documentary is an assignment that Dr. Kerry Cronin has given in her classes at Boston College for the last 12 years. A professor of philosophy and theology, Cronin noticed that her students were not dating in the traditional sense, instead focusing on the “hook-up” culture.
According to an interview in Catholic World Report, Cronin assigned 15 students to go on a traditional date, but by the end of the seminar that first year only one had done so. Students didn’t know how to date, she told Catholic World Report. When she issued the assignment the next semester, she included rules: ask in person, pay for the date, which shouldn’t last longer than 90 minutes, no alcohol and end with no more than a hug. In the 12 years since, the assignment has generated a lot of conversation on campus.
Frank Runyeon
Soap opera star Frank Runyeon will return to Chadron for a three-day mission at St. Patrick’s Sept. 10-12. His performances are open to the general public and will differ from those he did the last time he visited.
“The Story of Faith” will focus on a different theme each night. His Sept. 10 performance is titled “Afraid! The Gospel of Mark,” while his Sept. 11 show is “Sermon on the Mount.” His final performance Sept. 12 will be “Hollywood vs Faith.” All three shows begin at 7 p.m.
Runyeon’s final show will be preceded at 6 p.m. with a show geared toward kids called “Salt and Light!” Using the gospels of Matthew and Mark, Runyeon guides young children through riddles and stories to help them understand the Bible.
Runyeon has starred in more than 1,000 television shows over the last two decades, including As the World Turns, Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, LA Law and Melrose Place. He is an honors graduate of General Theological Seminary and Princeton University.
Financial planning
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church also kicks off a nine-week money management course titled Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University this month. The first class is Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the parish Media Room. This course will teach the basics of budgeting, how to eliminate debt, and help you plan your financial future. This cost for the class and accompanying kit it $99. Contact the parish office at 308-432-2626 if you are interested in participating.