The annual Stars of Tomorrow contest sponsored by the Chadron Kiwanis Club will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the Chadron High School Auditorium, the club has announced.
There will be four divisions: Division I, students in kindergarten through the third grade; Division II, fourth through sixth grades; Division III, seventh through ninth grades; and Division IV, 10th through 12th grades.
The first place winner in Division IV will receive a $150 scholarship and the right to represent the Chadron Kiwanis Club at the district contest later this spring.
The top three place winners in each division will be presented trophies.
There is no entry fee. The acts should last no more than about six minutes. Both soloists and small groups may compete.
Entry forms are available by contacting Duane Gardener at Home Haven Furniture and Appliance at 1610 West 6th Street in Chadron. The deadline for entries is Monday, April 1.