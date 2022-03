Stars of Tomorrow this Sunday

The annual Stars of Tomorrow Talent Contest, sponsored by the Chadron Kiwanis Club, will return at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 in the Chadron High School Auditorium.

As with previous years, there will be four divisions in the contest: Division I, for students in kindergarten through third grade; Division II, for fourth to sixth grade students; Division III, seventh through ninth grades; and Division IV, 10th through 12th grades.

The Division Iv winner receives a $150 scholarship and the right to represent Chadron at the district contest. The top three placers in each division receive trophies.

Past Stars of Tomorrow Winners

2001: Division I — Karmin and Max Zimmerman, Harrison, vocal duet; Division II — Ryann Bird, vocal solo; Division III — Austin Zimmerman, Harrison, violin solo; Division IV — Mandy Carlson, Hay Springs, vocal solo.

2002: Division I — Leanne Hinrichs, vocal solo; Division II — Jordan Broberg, Letitia Meister and Whitney Miller, vocal trio; Division III — Elizabeth Kuskie, vocal solo; Division IV — Melinda Sprentall, clarinet solo.

2004: Division I — Kodi Baumann, vocal solo; Division II — Tara Kelso, dance; Division III — no entries; Division IV — Megan Domingo, Crawford, vocal solo.

2006: Division I — Morgan Kaus, vocal solo; Division II — Allyson Moss, Whiteclay, vocal solo; Division III — tie between Jens Johnson, piano solo, and Arielle Tiensvold, Rushville, vocal solo; Division IV — Kane Hencey, vocal solo.

2007: Division I — Evelyn McEwen, poetry recital; Division II — Allyson Moss,Whiteclay, vocal solo; Division III — Rosie Lenzo, Victoria Mintken, Nomaly Sayaloune and Sarah Vukelich, jazz dance; Division IV — Kayla Forster and Arielle Tiensvold, Rushville, jazz dance.

2008: Division I — Brooke Jamison, Ashby, vocal and guitar solo; Division II — Allyson Moss, Whiteclay, vocal solo; Division III — Scout Kutschara, Hay Springs, piano solo; Division IV — Whitney Miller, vocal solo.

2010: Division I — Evelyn McEwen, piano solo; Division II — Alexandria Nobiling, vocal solo; Division III — Allyson Moss, Whiteclay, vocal solo. Division IV — no entries.

2011: Division I — Josh Fernau, vocal solo; Division II — Walt Mays, piano solo; Division III — Allyson Moss, Whiteclay, vocal solo; Division IV — Nicole Blaylock and Haley Kizer, vocal duet with Blaylock also playing piano.

2012: Division I — Josh Fernau, vocal solo; Division II — Sam Rischling, piano solo; Division III — Jayden Garrett, Mikaela Hastings and Allie Johnson, dance routine; Division IV — Allyson Moss, Whiteclay, vocal solo.

2013: Division I — Gracie Jones, dance; Division II — Josh Fernau, vocal solo; Division III — Brooklyn Stack, vocal solo. Division IV — Kodi Baumann, vocal solo.

2014: Division I — Kylah Jo Vogel, Crawford, vocal solo; Division II — Grace Jones, dance; Division III — Jared Fernau, magic act; Division IV — Phil Duncan, drum solo.

2015: Division I — Reese Varvel, Hay Springs, vocal solo; Division II — Josh Fernau, vocal solo; Division III — Pamela Fisher and Kayla Schoeneberg, dance; Division IV — Quinn and Sage Tiensvold, Rushville, vocal duet.

2016: Division I — Bristol Prado, Hay Springs, vocal solo; Division II — Sara Rose Smith, gymnastics; Division III — Josh Fernau, vocal solo; Division IV — Jashwa Alan Cummings, poetry recital.

2017: Division I — Reese Varvel, Hay Springs, vocal solo: Division II — No entries; Division III — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo; Division IV — Jashwa Alan Cummings, poetry recital.

2018: Division I — Tristan Herbert, piano solo; Division II — Aran Kutchera, Hay Springs, piano solo; Division III — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo, and Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, piano solo; and Division IV — David Johnson, piano solo.

2019: Division I — No Entries; Division II — Tie between Sara Carrick, free style dance, and Step in Time dance troupe; Division III — Brayla Miller, vocal and guitar solo; Division VI — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo.

2020: No program because of COVID-19.

2021: Division I — No Entries; Division II — Cody Holmgren, Crawford, piano solo; Division III — No Entries; Division IV — Sophia Oladimeji, acapella vocal solo.

*Hometown not listed for Chadron.

