Stars showcases local talent

Though there were only nine entries in the 2022 Kiwanis Stars of Tommorow contest this past Sunday, the variety of contestants demonstrated the talent Chadron has in its youth.

Placings in Division II, Grades 4-6, went to: Madi Dolezal and Sarah Carrick in first, performing a dance to “Rewrite the Stars; Kaitlyn Ferebee, Norah Shield and Isabella Curran in second, dancing to “Don’t Start”; and Judah Vance in third, singing “Someone You Loved.”

After receiving his trophy, Vance also received a secondary honor of announcing the Division III winners alongside emcee Gabby Michna.

Placers for Division III, Grades, 7-9, were: Elaina Strong in first, singing “Fighting for Me”; Allison Taylor in second, dancing to “Dancing Queen”; and Lillian Johndreau in third, reading from her original story “Parasitic Forest Book 1.”

Additional entries in Division III included: Sarah Carrick and Katie Cook clogging to “Honey, I’m Good”, Jyde Jensen singing “Life of the Party”, and Carrick singing “When I’m Gone”.

There were no additional entries in Division II, and no entries in Divisions I and IV.

Kiwanis, the sponsoring organization, is an international club founded in 1915 and has more than 8,000 chapters. The Chadron chapter was established in 1922 and meets twice each month for educational speakers, lunch and fellowship.

Kiwanis hosts and promotes events and programs to serve children and the community. Chadron events include the high school honors program, Fur Trade Days Regatta, Pitch, Hit and Run Contest, backpack programs for supplemental food and foster care items and the Egg Your Yard program.

Winners from the past five years have included:

2017: Division I — Reese Varvel, Hay Springs, vocal solo: Division II — No entries; Division III — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo; Division IV — Jashwa Alan Cummings, poetry recital.

2018: Division I — Tristan Herbert, piano solo; Division II — Aran Kutchera, Hay Springs, piano solo; Division III — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo, and Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, piano solo; and Division IV — David Johnson, piano solo.

2019: Division I — No Entries; Division II — Tie between Sara Carrick, free style dance, and Step in Time dance troupe; Division III — Brayla Miller, vocal and guitar solo; Division VI — Josh Fernau, vocal and guitar solo.

2020: No program because of COVID-19.

2021: Division I — No Entries; Division II — Cody Holmgren, Crawford, piano solo; Division III — No Entries; Division IV — Sophia Oladimeji, acapella vocal solo.

*Hometown not listed for Chadron

