State colleges to start early, complete fall term by thanksgiving

Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges will welcome students back to campus one week earlier for the 2020 fall semester and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

In reaching the decision, the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) was guided by its commitment to:

•providing a high-quality, affordable undergraduate education that is accessible to all Nebraskans;

•being a valuable partner to the rural communities we serve; and

•the safety of all students, faculty, staff and their families.

Prior to the pandemic, the NSCS was already assessing transitions in its academic calendar to better meet the needs of its students. This new calendar will allow students to complete the fall term early, giving them the opportunity to take additional courses during the three-week December term, complete an internship, or return home and work until the start of the spring semester. Anticipated dates for the December term are Nov. 30 – Dec. 18.

“The unique nature of the State Colleges allows us to be flexible and provide this new option for our students to stay on track to complete their degree on time or early at an affordable rate,” said Paul Turman, Chancellor of the NSCS.

Each of the State Colleges is working through the details of this plan for their individual institutions. The 2020 Fall Academic Calendar for the State Colleges is:

•First day of classes: Aug.17

•Removing Mid-Term Break (previously Oct. 19-20)

•Last day of classes: Nov. 20

•Final exams: Nov. 23-25

•Commencement to be determined later based on public health directives

