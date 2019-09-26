Russell Moore competed in the State Equestrian competition Sept. 8 in Central City. It was the 30th year for Nebraska to hold a State Equestrian competition. Russell has been competing in equestrian for 29 years. It started in Omaha with one athlete and has grown to a record 100 athletes. This year there were over 40 athletes competing. Russell has previously competed in the World Games for equestrian, receiving two silver medals and a fourth place. Athletes where required to compete using horses they had not ridden before coming to World Games. The NQHA provided the horses for the athletes.
This year Russell competed in Showmanship at Halter and received a gold medal, Stock Seat Equitation receiving a silver medal and Working trail receiving a bronze.
The Chadron Special Olympics team is practicing unified bowling and flag football now. The next competition will be Unified Bowling in Kearney Oct. 12. There are eight doubles teams practicing for that competition. Unified Flag Football is in York Oct. 19-20 where the group will have 12 athletes participating.
Chadron Special Olympics is selling Big Red Raffle tickets for the team as a fundraiser. The Big Red Raffle tickets are for chance to win: Grand Prize—Two (2) 2020 Nebraska Football Season tickets, 2nd Prize: $1000 Travel Voucher, and 3rd Prize: 50” HD LED TV. All proceeds go to the Chadron Special Olympics team. The tickets are $5 per tickets or $20 per book of 5 tickets. Contact Connie Moore if you are interested in purchasing tickets at crmoor4@gmail.com.