State park celebrating 100 years

May was unfamiliar with Northwest Nebraska before joining the staff at Chadron State Park three years ago. Today, he sees it as a distinctive place that provides a unique combination of outdoor adventure and historical importance.

“The Pine Ridge has a lot to offer, and I like the added value of the historical aspect of the park,” May said. “The abundance of wildlife in the park is great too. You see all sorts of stuff,” he added.

The park sees plenty of return visitors each season, Galbraith said, as well as locals who drive through the park every day or week.

“Every last person who stops me says ‘We never knew this was here,’” May says. “They love it.”

Galbraith noted the Nebraska Legislature passed the resolution to establish Chadron State Park in 1919, but with the biennium it was two years before it was officially created on April 25, 1921.

Senator James Good, a former Chadron resident, wanted the park established. Though a considerable feat to take on, he teamed up with senators who were looking to pass a bill to pave a road out of Fort Crook. It was agreed that Good and other senators representing western Nebraska would provide support for the road bill if the eastern senators would support the bill for the park.