State Park Centennial next weekend

Chadron State Park is the place to be June 11 and 12, for the Centennial Birthday Bash.The fun gets started on Friday, June 11, from 5-10 p.m., with plenty of food vendors alongside a beer and wine garden. Live music will be provided by Bar Flies, and a laser light show will cap off the evening at 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 12, events kick off at 8 a.m. with a Run for the Hills 5K and 10K. The food vendors will also be open again, as well as the beer and wine garden and plenty of craft vendors. Be sure to take advantage of the lake area, home to paddleboat, kayak and fishing opportunities. Main events will also include a canoe regatta race and treasure dive.

The day also marks the grand opening of the new shooting range, and the park will be home to stagecoach rides, a bounce house, car show, archery card shoot, naturalist activities, a wildlife display, demonstrations of blacksmithing and Dutch oven cooking, and other games and activities.

More live music is scheduled for Saturday evening, as well as an encore laser light show at 10 p.m.

Of course, a park pass is needed for vehicle entry, and this year’s pass will also be a good reminder of the event as it features Chadron State Park.