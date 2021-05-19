State receives $6.4 million for automated defibrillators

“Putting these devices in law enforcement vehicles and state parks will reach more Nebraskans in need, saving lives,” she said. “On behalf of the state of Nebraska, I want to thank the Helmsley Charitable Trust.”

Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a significantly higher rate of survival for cardiac patients defibrillated by law enforcement, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas.

“We are excited to partner with the state of Nebraska to launch this initiative,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We’ve seen hundreds of deployments in other states, and the data show that law enforcement are great at providing CPR. There are people alive today because of the hard work of everyone involved.”

DHHS will distribute the AEDs to participating law enforcement agencies for primary response vehicles. In addition, master trainers will teach and refresh CPR and AED skills across 25 distribution sites. The sites have been strategically placed across Nebraska to reduce travel time for participants. Distribution of the AEDs is planned to conclude in 2022. Nebraska DHHS will manage communication regarding the training requirements and device distribution.