It’s well-known the holidays bring plenty of travel along our highways, and there’s plenty to think about when planning a trip. But while some things — making sure the vehicle is fueled and maintenance points are checked, clearing enough space for luggage or gifts, or making sure there’s enough snacks — are certainly things to, keeping attention to the road is the most important thing to remember.
Law enforcement responded to two accidents last Thursday, Nov. 21, which were the result of distracted driving.
At 7:46 a.m., Nebraska State Patrol, the Chadron Police Department and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Officer, as well as Chadron fire and emergency personnel, responded to a three-vehicle accident near mile marker 61.5, east of Chadron.
Sheriff’s deputy Malychanh Sayaloune reported an eastbound 2018 GMC Yukon, driven by Ann T. Cole-Chesley of Chadron, was turning north onto McHenry Road. A 2014 Kia Soul, driven by Alea Spry of Rapid City, S.D. was stopped to wait for the Yukon when it was struck from behind by a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Clay Anderson of Harrison. The impact pushed the Soul into the Yukon.
Anderson said he was looking toward the south ditch and wasn’t paying attention when the Sierra struck the Soul.
Spry sustained minor injury and had to be extricated from her vehicle, but all three drivers were wearing their seat belts. Sayaloune reported there was an estimated $5,000 damage to the Yukon, and the other two vehicles were reported as totaled.
Later in the day, around 5 p.m., NSP Sergeant Mick Downing responded to an accident less than a mile east of Chadron. According to Downing, 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Jeff Fullmer of Torrington, Wyo., was westbound on Highway 20. Fullmer had slowed down for traffic in front of him, when his vehicle was struck by a 2005 Dodge Dakota, driven by Riley Hill of Greybull, Wyo.
Hill stated he saw a whitetail buck in the south ditch and glanced over to look at it, which resulted in the two vehicles colliding.
There were no injuries to either driver, and seatbelts were in use by both. The Chrysler received an estimated $3,000 damage and the Dodge received an estimated $5,000.
Downing was assisted by the Chadron Police Department.
Accidents like this are a reminder to keep eyes on the road when driving, especially with the road traffic increase we’re going to be seeing in the coming weeks. But that’s only one part of being aware when driving. Doing a quick check of one’s self to determine level of exhaustion or alertness can prevent damage, both physical and vehicular, as a result of falling asleep at the wheel. And making sure anyone in the vehicle is properly buckled can ensure everyone makes it to their holiday destinations safely.
Of course, there’s that one factor that nobody don’t have any control over — weather. However, keeping an eye on forecasts, planning departures and arrivals accordingly, and factoring in extra travel time will help.
Whether planning to go through a few towns, across the state or beyond, keeping a focus on the road will help ensure a happy holiday season.