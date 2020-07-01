Stay safe in fireworks season

A ready source of water, such as a bucket or garden hosed should be readily available in case a fire does happen. Stolley added that people should also douse their spent fireworks before disposing of them, to avoid dumpster fires.

Any unused fireworks, such as those kept for New Year’s Eve celebrations, should be kept in a cool, dry area, and inspected before discharging to avoid hazards.

While fireworks may be awe-inspiring to people, often they can have a negative effect on pets and set off anxiety in four-legged friends. Dr. Lynn Steadman with the Chadron Veterinary Clinic said in severe cases, pet owners can get a prescription for mild tranquilizers for their animals. These tranquilizers don’t hurt the animals or knock them out, but are effective in lowering anxiety levels. Steadman stressed that tranquilizers should be given at appropriate times, as if an animal is already worked up it will stay worked up even with the drug.

Another option is to create a “safe space” for pets. Using a basement space or interior room where the animal(s) will not be exposed to the flash of fireworks, set up items such as a favorite blanket and toys. This helps pets recognize the area as a safe spot. To insulate against fireworks noise, play music or run an appliance such as an air conditioner.