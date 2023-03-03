Steve Erwin, a native of northeastern Nebraska who had a highly successful banking career that included several years in Chadron, made many friends here and eventually became a Dawes County landowner and cattle producer, died on Sunday, Feb. 19 of cancer at age 70.

His celebration of life service was Saturday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Survivors include his wife, Janice, their daughters Megan Krols and Lindsay McLaughlin, five grandchildren and a brother, Brad, who operates the Erwin family farm.

Steve was born December 17, 1952 in Wakefield to Verdel and Alyce Erwin. He grew up on a farm and attended Laurel High School, where he was an all-stater in both football and basketball. He drew special attention because he threw footballs right-handed and shot basketballs lefthanded.

He was the quarterback for the football team that was 10-0 his senior year in 1970 and was ranked No. 1 on Class B. He also scored 1,427 points and grabbed 1,321 rebounds for the Bears’ basketball team during his career. He averaged about 21 points as both a junior and a senior.

His career rebound total remains third highest all-time in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska School Activities Association website. He was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Erwin attended the University of Nebraska, where he majored in animal science and played basketball under legendary Coach Joe Cipriano, who called him one of the “most hustling players I’ve ever been associated with.”

While at the UNL, the handsome basketball player fell in love with Janice Shook, a cheerleader from the Omaha area, and they were married June 20, 1975.

He graduated from the UNL in 1975 with a degree in animal science and worked at the Norfolk Livestock Market a few years before going into banking. He came to Chadron in 1983 as president of the First National Bank of Chadron and had that position until it was sold in 1990. Shortly afterwards he became director of agricultural lending with FirsTier Bank in Omaha.

FirsTier eventually became part of U.S. Bank, and Erwin was its Nebraska and Western Iowa region president from 2005, when it had nearly 60 locations and 750 employees in Nebraska. He retired from that position in 2018.

Although the Erwins lived in Lincoln, in some ways they never left western Nebraska. They purchased the Dale and Donna Brown farm west of Whitney in 2003 to raise cattle and ultimately formed Crow Butte Beef, which provides a boutique brand of prime Black Angus beef for both direct retail sale and through a contract with Whole Foods, according a story in the Omaha World-Herald last week.

They obviously named their firm after Crow Butte, the Dawes County landmark not far from their property.

The Erwins also became involved with Chadron State College. Steve was a past member of the board of directors of the Chadron State Foundation and Janice currently serves on the board.

Former CSC Football Coach and Athletic Director Brad Smith said he and his family moved next door to the Erwins when the Smiths arrived in Chadron in 1987.

“We immediately became good friends and Steve was always a strong supporter of our athletic program, both financially and as a moral supporter,” Smith said. “I knew he loved western Nebraska and was a farm boy at heart, so I wasn’t surprised when he and Janice bought some land out near Chadron and got into the cattle business.”

During most of the last 20 years, CSC football players have helped with the Erwins’ branding each spring.

The Erwins oldest daughter, Megan, is the manager of Crow Butte Beef, and when their youngest daughter, Lindsay, graduated from high school she enrolled at Chadron State and started all but four of the 81 games that the Eagles played her last three years. Like her father, she was an especially strong rebounder.

As a senior in 2005, Lindsay was the recipient of the Clyde Bond Memorial Award that is presented to an outstanding scholar-athlete. She is married to Scott McLaughlin, who is the defensive coordinator for the Wayne State football team.

The family has designated Chadron State, Teammates and the April Sampson Cancer Center as preferred memorials.