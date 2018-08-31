County commissioners and mayors from across the country are being given the opportunity to meet with federal representatives in Washington, D.C.
The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs invited county commissioners and mayors from first class cities to visit the nation’s capital and meet with department personnel. Dawes County Commission Chairman Jake Stewart took advantage of the opportunity when the offer was extended through the National Association of County Officials. Representatives from all 50 states will have visited the White House and received a three-hour briefing by the end of October, Stewart said.
Officials from Nebraska and Kansas made the trip this month – the 26th and 27th states to do so. After a meeting with NACo, the group toured the East Wing of the White House and then met with agency personnel from several federal departments.
All of the agencies stressed that their goal is to remove barriers for development in all areas while still maintaining accountability for taxpayer dollars, Stewart said. That message began early in the briefing with Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan from the U.S. Department of Education.
“His main concern was more local control,” Stewart said, especially in relation to higher education. A four-year college may not be the right path for everyone, and the federal government should release funds to the states and let them determine how to use it – be it for four-year or two-year colleges.
Brogan also briefly discussed mental health funding and the importance of that to school safety, Stewart said.
Kellyanne Conway, assistant to President Donald Trump and a senior counselor, focused on the opiod epidemic and the need to protect and secure the nation’s border to stem the problem, as well as mental health resources in schools, Stewart said. During Conway’s briefing, Vice President Mike Pence also made an appearance, shaking hands and taking photos with the representatives from Nebraska and Kansas.
Housing and Urban Development Director Ben Carson was well received by everyone in the room, Stewart said, as he discussed lead abatement issues and the best way for children of poverty to overcome their circumstances: a high school diploma and marriage before children.
Rural broadband development, crop insurance and the importance of trade programs was the focus of the briefing from the Department of Agriculture, and the group learned that Nebraska is the leading state per capita in terms of international trade.
Preston Cory, the director of intergovernmental relations for the Environmental Protection Agency, touched on reform and streamlining the permitting process. Chris Mitton, the government affairs officer for the Department of Transportation, touched on infrastructure and funding for bridge maintenance and replacement.
“Each person kept saying it: We want to make sure the states have what they need,” Stewart said. But the largest take-away in his mind was a list of contacts for each department, complete with phone numbers and email addresses that the local representatives were advised to use if they have questions or concerns.
Approximately 80 local officials from across the state, representing both urban and rural areas, signed up for the trip and most of them were accounted for in D.C., Stewart said. Staff from the Nebraska Association of County Officials were also present.
“I enjoyed the opportunity to represent Nebraska and Dawes County,” Stewart said of the trip. “I think we had a really good representation of Nebraska.”
Stewart is writing a grant to recoup one-third of the cost of the trip for Dawes County.