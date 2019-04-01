The deadline is approaching to apply for Community Betterment Grants from the City of Chadron. The deadline is April 5.
The grants are funded by Keno and (P)ACE funding the city receives, and the process for applying for grants was approved by the city council Feb. 4. The city initially sent out a press release stating that the deadline for applications was March 30, but the process established by the council calls for a deadline that requires applications to be postmarked 60 days after the Notice by Council. That pushes the deadline back to April 5.
The city apologized for the confusion surrounding the deadline in a recent press release.
Applications are available at Chadron City Hall or online at www.chadron-nebraska.com. Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the City Manager at 308-432-0505.