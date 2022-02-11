 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Still time to donate for local food drive

uw

The United Way of Western Nebraska is sponsoring a “Love Your Neighbor” food drive through February 14 to benefit the local food pantries in Chadron, including Shepherd’s Pantry and Northwest Community Action Partnership.

Donations of non-perishable food items may be brought to any of the local drop off locations. The locations to drop-off items are Platte Valley Bank (261 Main Street), City of Chadron (234 Main St.) and FNBO (315 West 3rd).

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way in Dawes County, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org

