A plea agreement in an assault case reduced one felony charge to a misdemeanor in Dawes County District Court.
Robert Stone agreed to the plea agreement last week, in a case that originally saw him charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. The agreement with the state left three charges the same but reduced one of the felony charges. Originally charged with first degree felony assault, felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of second degree trespassing and disturbing the peace, Stone was found guilty of third degree assault, the two original misdemeanors and felony strangulation. Prosecutors told the court the plea agreement was arranged after significant conversations with the victim in the case.
Stone waived his pre-sentence investigation and is expected to be sentenced this week.
Three men also entered not guilty pleas last week. Keith Coomes entered not guilty pleas to two counts of assault, one a felony and one a misdemeanor, in connection with a May incident. Dakota Heiting entered not guilty pleas to amended charges, including one count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of willful reckless driving and obstruction of a peace officer. Jered Kearns entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of assault. They will all appear in court again Oct. 23.
Negotiations are also are continuing in the case against Shane Nedella, who is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. A hearing on a motion to suppress evidence in the case was postponed until Oct. 23.