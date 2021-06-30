Student helps veterans through fishing

Chadron State College student and military veteran JR Shaffner knew he had to do something when he lost six friends and fellow veterans to suicide. Shaffner is the Assistant Director of Casting Vets, a non-profit agency, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, that helps military veterans recover from the aftermath of combat. Shaffner, a Psychology major, has earned 10 internship credit hours with Casting Vets. After graduating from CSC in 2022, he plans to earn his master’s degree and doctorate to continue to help with the issue of veteran suicide.

Casting Vets was founded by Julius Johnson in 2018, a year after he was a patient at the Black Hills Veteran’s Administration (VA) hospital. The goal of Casting Vets is to assist veterans recovering from PTSD, drug addiction, and homelessness. This includes veterans in the Transition House, a 90-day program where they work and check in regularly with the VA after they are released from the domiciliary.

“I found fishing to be a release and helpful to my recovery,” Johnson said.

Shaffner joined Casting Vets in 2019.