Student presents at international Sigma Tau Delta convention

“I think the best part of the roundtable was working with other students from different regions. The presentation was a labor of love and interest for all of us. It's an amazing thing for people in different places, in different areas of study, to come together to share something with the world. That is something I want to do much more of in my writing career,” Blacksheep said. “The critical and academic writing I do for my literature and writing professors has given me an edge in participating in conferences. Not only can I process and apply literary theory, but I can also engage others in conversation about it.”