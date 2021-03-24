Students chosen for Girls State

Cassidy Nesheim and Jackson Smith have been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State June 7-12. This year's program is in a virtual format, a new experience for everyone.

Nesheim and Smith will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program provides about 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow's leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.