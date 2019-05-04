Twenty-eight students were honored at Chadron State College’s Annual Health Professions Honors Banquet April 18. Twenty-three students are from Nebraska, four from other states, and one from Taiwan.
Students advancing to graduate schools were recognized in the following disciplines: Dental Hygiene, Dentistry, Chiropractic, Medical Laboratory Science, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Biology and Ecology.
“This year was an especially amazing group of students. On the one hand, we hate to see them leave since they are all such great campus citizens and will be sorely missed. On the other hand, we can’t wait to hear about all their future successes in professional school and as health care providers,” said Kristal Kuhnel, director of Health Professions.
Dr. Jordyn Stevens, a CSC alumna and optometrist in Chadron, was the guest speaker. She said access to undergraduate faculty helped her in graduate school.
“Having the ability to talk one-on-one with your professors and receiving assistance on an individual basis is something to truly appreciate. Your professors here are dedicated to each and every one of you succeeding,” Stevens said.
Students advancing to professional schools
Dental Hygiene
Toni Doescher of Chadron, UNMC West, Gering, Neb.
Shelby Richards of Brule, Neb., UNMC West, Gering, Neb.
Taylor Whetham of Morrill, Neb., UNMC West, Gering, Neb.
Dentistry
Isaac Langan of McCook, Neb., UNMC, Lincoln
Chiropractic
Kerri DeGroff of Broken Bow, Neb., Logan University, St. Louis, Mo.
Makala Michka of Stuart, Neb., Cleveland Chiropractic College, Overland Park, Kan.
Medical Laboratory Science
Alexis Mentzer of Big Springs, Neb., UNMC, Kearney, Neb.
Medicine
Gabrielle Brumfield of Pendleton, Ind., UNMC, Omaha or Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
Ta-Fu “Neil” Lin of Taichung, Taiwan, William Carey University of Osteopathic Medicine, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Nathan Maginnis of Grand Island, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Matthew Rohrer of Edgar, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Brittany Soukup of O’Neill, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
You have free articles remaining.
Logan Spencer of O’Neill, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Nursing
Marissa Brandl of Norfolk, Neb., UNMC West, Scottsbluff, Neb.
Ashley Goad of Pueblo, Colo., Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Miya Hamaker of Chadron, UNMC West, Scottsbluff, Neb.
Kaitlyn Haug of Chadron, UNMC West, Scottsbluff, Neb.
Trey Thayer of Harrison, Neb., UNMC West, Scottsbluff, Neb.
Occupational Therapy
Delaney Baxa of Beatrice, Neb., Creighton University, Omaha
Laura Larsen of Kearney, Neb., University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D.
Michalyn Trimble of Platte City, Mo., Nebraska Methodist College, Omaha
Pharmacy
Quentin Baxter of Bridgeport, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Jennifer Scherbarth of Hay Springs, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Physical Therapy
Sophie Lopez of Valentine, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Physician Assistant
Jessica Hartman of Imperial, Neb., UNMC, Kearney, Neb.
Shyanna Neu of Pueblo, Colo., Lake Erie College, Cleveland, Ohio
Katie Odvody of Wilber, Neb., UNMC, Omaha
Botany and Ecology
Lance Stasinski of Crawford, Neb., University of Maine, Orono, Maine