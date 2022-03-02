Students learning Lakota language, culture

The after school programs at Chadron Public Schools provide opportunity for students to get their homework done, play some games and even learn some new skills. With the help of Bianca Spotted Thunder, middle school students are getting educated about the Lakota.

Spotted Thunder has taken classes at Oglala Lakota College to become a teacher for the Lakota language, with plans to become certified. She further added in South Dakota she would be able to teach the Lakota language in any high school or middle school and even some colleges once she gets her certification.

Her choice to go to Oglala Lakota College was because there’s a lot of cultural and sensitive based education, she said, whereas other schools might teach only textbook knowledge. “What I like about Oglala Lakota is they relate it to the culture. They focus on different aspects and our different type of thinking. The way our people were brought up, we have a different mindset.”

Spotted Thunder has her program at Chadron Middle School once a month on the third Thursday, and the response from the students has been positive. “They have been so sweet. They have been so eager to learn. A lot of them actually have a lot of knowledge and they just don’t realize it. That’s what I’m really starting to love.” After doing some student surveys, she quickly realized they were eager to know everything they could.

“I like that I have so much support from the students,” she said, and she hopes they get a raised cultural awareness through her. “I think some things are perceived as racism, but it’s really misunderstanding. People call it ignorance, and that’s a really dangerous word to us. I don’t like using the word ignorant, but that is what a lot of people use to describe how some look at different cultures. It’s really just the lack of education.

“I feel one of the ways to take that away. It doesn’t matter if you have a Native background, or whatever kind of background you have. The more you know about it, the more you’ll respect people.

“I think it’s a great way to spread awareness and educate, especially in an area where there is a heavy Native population here and there is a reservation just north of here. It’s good that people are aware of what’s going on and who is here, and who is originating from this area . . . I feel like the more language we bring in and the more culture we can bring in, the more comfortable everybody can feel. We live in a multicultural town. There’s lots of different types of people here and I think it’s best if we’re sensitive to everyone. ”

Spotted Thunder knew she wanted to keep the kids engaged, so she knew games would be a big part of the instruction. Arts and crafts is another, and in February students created Lakota language signs for items and offices around the school.

“The more they see the language, the more they’re going to become aware of it and the more they’re going to understand it,” Spotted Thunder said, adding this is one of the biggest ways she learned while she was in school.

It has been mostly smooth sailing, Spotted Thunder noted, but there have been some personal challenges. While she’s been a teacher’s assistant and worked with the Lakota Language program at Red Cloud Indian School, she has worked she has little experience with getting up in front of a class and teaching. “I’ve worked with teachers. I’ve helped them develop planning for the school year, I’ve created games, I’ve recorded videos to help the students learn. But, as far as being the one in the spotlight this is my first time. I like that these kids are so eager, and so comfortable, and so sweet to me because it reminds me I’m welcome here.”

She’s also had a couple people who have expressed to her that they’re not comfortable with her sharing certain things, and she is sensitive toward those opinions.

She plans to teach about the importance of the buffalo and some more games, and share some of the traditional foods. In January she brought fry bread and she’ll be making wasná, more commonly known as pemmican, later this year. “There’s so much I want to do, but I don’t think I’ll have enough time,” she said.

In the coming months, Spotted Thunder would like to also talk about the reservation boarding schools, though she knows this is something of a touchy subject. “There’s a lot of intergenerational trauma that has been passed down to several Native people through the boarding school system,” she said, “and how they have deprived the Lakota people from their culture and their heritage.

“I am a first-generation non-boarding school student. My dad was a victim of the boarding schools. It was very hurtful to him and it took him several years to get over it.” Her father, she added, was a traditional medicine man and a counselor with two Master’s degrees — in Social Work and Counseling — from Chadron State College. While she encouraged him to use the Lakota language more, she noted there were times when he didn’t want to or think to.

“I think that travels back to him not being allowed to when he was younger. My dad really believed that following our traditions and beliefs can be healing, and I believe that to. For some of the Native students that go to school here, I want to share these indigenous ways so if they have anything going on we can help heal them.”

Another touchy subject she would like to address, is the missing and murdered indigenous women and men. She stressed she would speak with administrative staff and get everything cleared by them when it comes to the sensitive topics.

“I don’t feel there’s enough of a voice for them,” she said of the missing and murdered, “but it is a touchy subject and these are middle schoolers, so I want to be really careful about how I approach it. It’s all about bringing awareness. It’s not about making people feel uncomfortable.”

Though currently her programs are only once per month at this time, Spotted Thunder is open to adding more days. “I would definitely love to keep coming around and helping out.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0