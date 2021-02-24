Students receive artist awards

Waugh, who has been drawing using a tablet for two years, said digital art is still somewhat new to her. She was inspired to be an artist due to her family, as her father, older sister and half-sister were all artists and she wanted to draw with them.

She’s looking at art as a career, and wants to get her comic book published. She further added she’s very capable of assisting studios or companies who need digital art pieces. Though initially planning to go to an art college, she also feels the art classes she’s taken in high school have given her plenty experience and expanded her capabilities.

Fox, the daughter of Jeff and Sabrina Fox received her award in dance. She’s been with Consuming Fire School of Dance for nine years, and her desire to continue dancing stems from the classes she has been able to take and opportunities for her to perform.

As for a submission for the award, Fox sent in a video of her performing a Pointe solo and a recommendation letter from Consuming Fire Executive Director Donna Gimeson. She further explained Pointe is ballet with special shoes that allow the wearer to stand on his or her toes.