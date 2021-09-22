 Skip to main content
Subject arrested with cocaine, stolen gun

On Sunday, September 19, just after midnight, Chadron Police Officer Colin Deines made a traffic stop on a white four-door sedan for failing to stop at a stop sign located at Third and Bordeaux. Officer Deines made contact with the driver of the vehicle - later identified as 20-year-old Jaylon L. Jackson of Rapid - and during his contact with the driver detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.

As a result, Deines conducted a search of the white four-door sedan. During the search, the officer located a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat of the motor vehicle. The handgun was checked via a database and it was learned the handgun had been reported stolen out of South Dakota.

The driver of the white four-door sedan was placed under arrest and during a search of his person, several grams of suspected cocaine were located. Officers of the Chadron Police Department then obtained a search warrant for the white four-door sedan and towed it to the Chadron Police Department for further processing. Inside the trunk of the vehicle, officers located a small amount of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, a digital scale and packaging materials.

As a result of the investigation, Jackson was placed under arrest for: possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony; possession of a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class IC felony; and an infraction of possession of marijuana less than one once ounce.

Jackson was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $100,000.00.

