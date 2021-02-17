Subzero temps, drought present challenges to ranchers

Last week the warm, pleasant winter Chadron had been experiencing came to a screeching halt with over a week of negative wind chills. The serious temperature drop and accompanying snow kept people indoors for the most part, but also closed up Chadron State’s campus and cancelled classes for Chadron Public Schools on Friday.
However, the early months of the year are the typical time for ranchers to welcome newborn calves and lambs into the world. Subzero temperatures can certainly make that a challenge, but they are also combined with 2020’s being the second driest year in Chadron with just 7.61 inches of precipitation officially recorded and producers are also facing hay shortages.
“It’s a lot of fun,” John Scherbarth said with a hearty laugh, adding that he’s grateful he has a four-wheeler with a cab on it to get a little break from the bitter cold. “I can’t remember it being this cold for this long.” It might drop down in to the negative temperatures for a night or two during calving, he said, but a week straight is pushing it.
While not quite in full swing, Scherbarth said they have to be doing things like they are. When calves drop they are going from a warm environment with temperatures in the high 90’s, to subzero before they really know what’s happening. That puts them at severe risk for frozen ears and tails, as well as freezing to death. He and family members are keeping watch every hour to 90 minutes and as of Friday they hadn’t lost any though they sure are ready for some warmer weather.
Speaking to calves losing their ears to the cold, Scherbarth said he ran the numbers one year and found calves with no ears were bringing in $160 less on average. That means an $80 loss per ear with the cold.
There are some good mama cows out there who will lick their calves hard and continue to lick them until someone can reach them, but there are some who are first –time mothers and unsure of what to do. Scherbarth said the goal is to get them in the “hot box” as quickly as possible when they’re spotted and get them dry; a blow dryer comes in handy for this.
With regard to the summer drought and having enough hay, Scherbarth said they got lucky as 2019 was a plenty wet year and they were able to rollover some hay from that year. He also chopped some corn and purchased some silage for a pile. There were some fields that didn’t even get cut last summer, he said, as it wasn’t even worth the cost of the fuel to do it.
Things are a lot easier when it rains, Scherbarth said, though looking on the bright side he pointed out things could be worse. There could be three feet of snow on the ground in additional to the subzero temps.
Bob Hawthorne hasn’t started calving yet, but is about two-thirds of the way through lambing. Though some of the newborns are stressed with the cold, he pointed out much of the lambing was done in January when temperatures were much warmer. He’s keeping them shut in with the other sheep so the collective body heat can keep them warm, and keeping them fed as much as possible, though he had lost one due to the cold as of Friday.
Many other local ranchers haven’t started calving yet, but expect to in the next two or three weeks.
Dale Anderson said he’s been feeding a lot of hay to his animals, but the drought means hay production was far under what it normally is and he’s had to buy some supplemental. He will press on, even if the weather decides it’s going to stay this way.
He’s also had some trouble with elk coming in on the hay he purchased, and is grateful for the Nebraska Game Commission staff who put up some motion-activated repellant.
Rory Hughbanks said he used a few lick tubs early on and has been feeding his animals more heavily. He added that he’s fortunate to have irrigation and can chop up some corn for silage. In regard to feeing, he explained the heavy increase helps the animals keep up their temperature and body condition in these last few weeks so they can finish growing their calves.
Jim Lesmeister also said he was fortunate enough to have a lot of carry over hay from 2019 and is able to keep his cows fed without purchasing additional hay. The same goes for Chris Garrett, though he noted he was a little short on alfalfa.
The cold really exposes the weaknesses in your operation, Garrett said, and this area is definitely going to need some moisture in the coming spring.