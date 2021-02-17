Subzero temps, drought present challenges to ranchers

Speaking to calves losing their ears to the cold, Scherbarth said he ran the numbers one year and found calves with no ears were bringing in $160 less on average. That means an $80 loss per ear with the cold.

There are some good mama cows out there who will lick their calves hard and continue to lick them until someone can reach them, but there are some who are first –time mothers and unsure of what to do. Scherbarth said the goal is to get them in the “hot box” as quickly as possible when they’re spotted and get them dry; a blow dryer comes in handy for this.

With regard to the summer drought and having enough hay, Scherbarth said they got lucky as 2019 was a plenty wet year and they were able to rollover some hay from that year. He also chopped some corn and purchased some silage for a pile. There were some fields that didn’t even get cut last summer, he said, as it wasn’t even worth the cost of the fuel to do it.

Things are a lot easier when it rains, Scherbarth said, though looking on the bright side he pointed out things could be worse. There could be three feet of snow on the ground in additional to the subzero temps.