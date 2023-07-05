Tents mixed with tipis at Agate Fossil Beds for one of the first times since Chief Red Cloud camped here with his friend and rancher James Cook. This past weekend, over 30 visitors roasted s’mores, listened to stories, and stargazed into Agate’s famously dark night sky.

The inaugural “Campout Under the Stars” at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument opened the park grounds to camping for the first time since the monument was established in 1965. Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, the monument’s cooperative association which runs the park store, provided funding and logistical support for the unique event.

“Unless you’re attending one of our astronomy programs, visitors aren’t allowed in the monument between sunset and sunrise,” said Tera Lynn Gray, lead interpretive ranger. “But to highlight our effort to earn Dark Sky Park certification, we wanted a limited group of visitors to really spend some time under the stars to understand the importance of fighting light pollution.”

A propane fire pit provided the ambiance for ranger-led campfire stories about Chief Red Cloud, the Cook family, and Buffalo Bill Cody, while visitors toasted marshmallows. Ranger AJ Legault told ghost stories and legends from other National Parks.

Park astronomy and astrophotography volunteer Jason Gray presented about the importance of natural darkness and moonlight cycles for humans and the natural world. “For millions of years, life evolved with a predictable rhythm of light and dark,” Gray said. “But not only is natural darkness good for birds and fireflies, being able to truly gaze into the universe is good for the human soul.” The evening concluded with a guided tour of the night’s astronomical highlights through NPS telescopes.

Early-rising campers were led on a sunrise hike up to the Fossil Hills with Ranger Amelia Schmidt. Breakfast burritos, coffee and muffins rounded out the morning as the tents came down before the museum opened to normal Sunday traffic.

“You’re going to do this again next year, right? Can we get on the list now?” one excited camper asked in the morning.

More information about the remaining astronomy program schedule and Agate’s efforts to protect and celebrate the night sky can be found at go.nps.gov/AgateAfterDark.

Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is always free. Check out other events and activities on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm. People interested in volunteering at the park can also check out the volunteer page of our website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or the national volunteer webpage at https://www.volunteer.gov/s/

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.