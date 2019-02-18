Nebraska Extension will sponsor field days across the state for fall- and spring-planted crops during the week of June 18-21.
Extension is announcing the dates now so both agricultural producers and UNL personnel who need to plan ahead can do so. Some farmers attend events in more than one region of the state, and UNL agriculture specialists and educators also are responsible for a large share of the state.
For each field day and variety plot tour, time schedules and topics will be announced as the date approaches. Print and broadcast media, various Extension websites, social media such as Facebook and Twitter, mail, email and other information channels will be used to reach local and statewide audiences beginning several weeks before each event.
The dates and locations of June field days:
June 13, Jefferson County: Evening field day featuring wheat.
June 18, Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, Mead: All-day field day featuring research on wheat and field peas.
June 18, West Central Research and Extension Center, North Platte: Afternoon field day featuring research on wheat and other crops.
June 19, Stumpf International Wheat Center, Grant: All-day field day featuring research on wheat, pulse crops and canola.
June 20, High Plains Ag Lab, Sidney: Morning field day featuring wheat on dryland crops, grazing systems, and integrated crop-livestock research.
June 20, Box Butte County: In the afternoon, irrigated wheat variety plot tour, followed by evening dryland wheat variety trial tour.
June 21, Box Butte County: In the morning, pea variety trials tour.
The High Plains Ag Lab Field Day on June 20 will include presentations on all the field trials under way at HPAL, both crops and livestock, according to Dipak Santra, Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist in the Panhandle District. This includes crop research affecting wheat and pea in both varieties and production aspects such as pests, weeds and disease. It also is likely to include livestock topics and integrated crop-livestock systems research into grazing and forage crops.
The HPAL Field Day will begin around 8 a.m. and include a tour of wheat varieties in the HPAL plots before lunch.
Then, at 3:30 p.m., a field tour at the Chris Cullan Farm in Box Butte County will begin at the plots for irrigated wheat varieties. Following a break, at 5:30 p.m. the tour will switch to dryland variety trials.
The next day, June 21, a pea field day will take place in the morning in Box Butte County. After an indoors meeting at the Alliance Extension Office, the plot tours will be conducted on the farm where the variety trials are being conducted.
A second HPAL field day in August will focus on summer-planted crops such as sunflower and millet.