Summer reading registration underway

On Monday, Chadron Public Library announced the kick off of the 2021 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” and it will be all about animals, stories of animals, and anything related to animals and wildlife.

Libraries and schools encourage students to read during the summer to reinforce the reading skills acquired during the school year. Many studies show the mind is like a muscle and needs to be exercised. Reading is one of the best ways to do this. With the return of programs at the Chadron Public Library, kids will be able to engage in activities that encourage critical thinking and utilize their creativity.

The 2021 Summer Reading program will start June 7 and end on July 19, with pre-registration already available. This year’s summer reading program can be accessed at chadronpl.com, or at the library. The website is accessible through computer, tablet, and smartphone. Participants can access the website from chadronpubliclibrary.com.

The public can access the online reading log by going to readerzone.com or they can choose to use a physical reading log which will be available for pickup at the library. Patrons will visit chadronpl.com to access the Reader Zone tab. From there, patrons will receive a code to input when they sign up for Reader Zone.

Although the program is accessible online, there will be in-person events including programs and a celebration with prizes for all the participants at the end of the program.

