Summer Senior Art Show opens online

Chadron State College senior Heather Shaw of Dubois, Wyoming, is hosting her Senior Art Show June 25-July 2 online at http://cscartedshaw.weebly.com since she will not be on campus this fall and will graduate in December. To see her stained glass, sculpture, and paintings, follow the Exhibition tab.

In her artist’s statement, Shaw, who is an Art Education K-12 major, said her art is inspired by nature.

“I grew up in northwestern Wyoming at the base of the Grand Tetons, where I learned to love the nature around me. From the beautiful country to the wild animals, my love for nature is what has inspired my art. You can see this in my sculptures and paintings. A lot of the forms I like to do are influenced by natural forms,” Shaw said.

Shaw said she was pleased with the show that encompasses work from the past four years.

“In each of these pieces I have represented the elements and principals of art and design. This show is a great example of my skill in these aspects of art. No two pieces are the same in this show, all of them represent different aspects of my character I wanted to bring out,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0